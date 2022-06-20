As a high school junior, Manon Field took the PSAT in preparation for the SAT with her peers. Though a practice test for the SAT, PSAT scores can land students scholarships.
That’s how Field became a 2022 recipient of the National Merit University of Minnesota Scholarship.
The scholarship
This year, through 155 higher education institutions, over 2,600 students will be awarded National Merit college-sponsored scholarships.
Among this year’s recipients is Field.
In the fall of 2022, Field plans to begin her studies at the University of Minnesota in biochemistry as part of the College of Biological Sciences.
“I wasn’t really expecting much,” Field said about her PSAT experience.
More than 16,000 semifinalists were named on a state-representational basis in numbers proportional to each state’s percentage of the national total of graduating high school seniors. Among them was Field.
Semifinalists were the highest-scoring program entrants in each state and represented less than one percent of the nation’s seniors.
Once Field received a note alerting her that her score had landed her a spot as a semifinalist, she put together the remainder of the application to be considered for scholarship.
The application included writing an essay and providing information about extracurricular activities, awards and leadership positions. To move onto the finalist round, students had to have an outstanding academic record, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, and earn SAT or ACT scores that confirmed the qualifying test performance.
Over 15,000 students met the requirements for finalist standing and about half of the finalists received a merit scholarship this year.
Field’s studies
To talk about Field’s National Merit Scholarship essay, it is helpful to understand her postsecondary and career aspirations.
Field’s undergraduate degree will be moving her toward her goal of working in medicine.
“It’s something I’m really excited about,” Field said.
Her interests in the industry include angles like public health (a potential minor for Field), people, culture and the intersections of those aspects.
To kick start her understanding and work in the profession, Field recently became licensed as an EMT. With this certification, Field will have the opportunity to explore the industry and begin to learn some of the necessary skills of someone in the medical field.
Not to be cliche, but the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.
Field’s father is a physician and she’s had exposure to the career field through that connection as well.
One of those experiences came in the form of a trip to Niger in West Africa during Field’s eighth grade year. Though she was a young traveler at the time, she watched as her father offered his professional medical skills to people in the country.
The essay question Field was asked to answer in her application was along the lines of: what is a moment in time that shaped who you are or who you want to become?
Completing this task was the most difficult part of the whole process for her.
Once Field got her vision out on paper she felt good about it. It was a “watershed moment,” she explained, of reflecting on her experience in Niger, but also realizing that she enjoyed writing and was able to share touching moments with others in that way.
