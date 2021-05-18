Arts for All Award 2021 Owls.jpg

"Baby Owl and Mama Owl" by Hudson second-grader Isla Donahue. 

HUDSON — Two Willow River Elementary students have won statewide awards from ARTS for ALL Wisconsin. 

Isla Donahue and Dillon Dupont both won the Creative Power Award, Donahue in the child category and Dupont in the youth category. 

Their artwork will be framed in Madison before traveling throughout Wisconsin for three years. 

Arts for All Award 2021 Isla.jpg

Isla Donahue with her work. Donahue won the Creative Power Award from ARTS for ALL Wisconsin. Submitted photo 

Second-grader Donahue won her award for her work “Baby Owl and Mama Owl.” 

“Owls are my soul because of their soft feathers and hoots,” she said. 

The sky in her painting is left out so viewers can imagine their own sky through her artwork. 

Art teacher Cynthia Burak-Gresmer said she is happy to see Donahue’s work with color mixing and independent painting. 

“I am proud that she enjoys being a wonderful, thoughtful artist. Her artistic growth this year has been phenomenal,” she said. 

Arts for All Award 2021.jpg

"Brilliant Fantasy Monster" by Dillon Dupont. 

Fifth-grader Dupont won his award for his work “Brilliant Fantasy Monster.” 

“My monster is colorful!” he said. “I wanted it to look like mixed colors, heavy painted background and swirls.”

Burak-Gresmer noted the growth of Dupont’s artwork. 

“He is enjoying art class, being an artist and learning so much about color theory,” she said.

Students were recognized during a virtual showing.

Arts for All Award 2021 Dillon.jpg

Fifth-grader Dillon Dupont with his artwork, which won the Creative Power Award from ARTS for ALL Wisconsin. Submitted photo

 

