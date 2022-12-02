It takes a raised voice to have a conversation, as students around the welding shop at Hudson High School work on various projects.
Looking around, no one is lallygagging, but has their heads down and their hands full.
Technology education instructor Tom Klatt works with students of all ages, teaching them the basic skills of welding, all the way through more advanced projects like the one they are completing for St. Croix Electric Cooperative.
Since the beginning of the school year, student’s in Klatt’s shop have been commissioned to create a very unique storage tool for the warehouse at St. Croix Electric in Hammond.
The cooperative receives electrical wire on 8 foot wire reels. Typically, they’ll run low on wire so it’s not necessarily space-conscious to keep it on the massive reel. Storing the leftover wire is a pain and until now, there wasn’t a great system for it.
When St. Croix Electric’s warehouse and purchasing clerk Ramie Frankiewicz reached out to Klatt with some mock-ups of what he was looking for, Klatt figured his students could make it happen.
There seem to be an abundance of pros and practically no cons.
St. Croix Electric must pay to have someone dispose of the wire reels that the electrical wire comes on. Instead, they decided to save on building and disposing costs by repurposing the reels. Klatt’s students cut apart the reels and assembled them into what are now the two racks that will be used to store remaining pieces of electrical wire.
They really nailed the “reuse” part of “reduce, reuse, recycle.”
It took four of the 8 foot reels to make two racks for St. Croix Electric.
Frankiewicz explained his vision to Klatt. He imagines that each section of the racks will be labeled with different lengths, so that when he or someone else in the shop goes to retrieve some additional wire pieces, they’ll be able to know what they’re looking at right away.
As Klatt and Frankiewicz chatted about final touches, the students got to work on the remaining work to be done.
For many of the advanced welding and wood shop classes, there are numerous real-life projects that come through their garage door. They’ve repaired snow plows for the district, detailed cars and built tables.
“I’ve been here for 25 years and everybody knows you need some welding to come down here,” Klatt said. “Me and my kids get it done, get it out the door.”
Many of the students who worked on this specific project, and many that work their way through different shop classes, have intentions of going into the trades after high school, like pipe fitting and mechanics. They’re already showing promising potential.
“I pretty much give them a drawing and say, ‘here, this is what we want and if you have questions, come up and ask me,’” Klatt said. “The kids who worked on these projects have taken basic metals, welding, production metals… they’re pretty good. They’re usually my top flyers.”
Raider Works is a year-long class led by technology education teacher Aaron Haskins, but it doubles as a student-run business. Some of these students helped on the St. Croix Electric project.
“Basically, if we have a picture and dimensions we can build it,” Haskins said. The two teachers work closely together, sharing projects and students.
The St. Croix Electric project, specifically, was a little challenging, and sometimes frustrating, for the students, they told the Star-Observer. Many of the skills they needed to complete it, however, were ones they’d already mastered. It was getting started that posed the most difficulty.
Klatt echoed what the students said about the first few days.
“They struggled for the first day or two, kind of figuring it out,” he said.
Upon completion of the project, St. Croix Electric will make a donation to the program at the high school, but CEO and President of St. Croix Electric Cooperative Brian Zelenak sees so much more value than just a monetary gift.
Zelenak's sons went through the program. Building a purchasable project that will be used everyday by a business brings a different level of purpose to a project in a classroom.
“You get the experience of a product versus just a grade,” Zelenak said.
This wasn’t the first project St. Croix Electric commissioned the high school for, but the first one went so well they thought they’d revisit their trusted builders to do it again.
“Keeping in mind some of it might not be perfect,” Klatt said. “It’s a great learning experience of making different things.”
