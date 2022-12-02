Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Patchy blowing snow could impact travel. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&