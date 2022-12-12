Despite the steep national drop in student scores, the Hudson School District continues with a consistent level of excellence in two major subject areas: English and math.
“On the first nationwide test of American students since the pandemic, scores plummeted to levels not seen in 20 years,” the New York Times reported.
But Hudson “exceeds expectations,” according to the state Department of Public Instruction’s district report card for the Hudson School District.
“We are very proud of our students, staff and families for their hard work and perseverance that has led to our success,” Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning David Grambow said. “We worked very hard over the past three years to continue to deliver on our promise of excellence for all students.There is more work to be done. We will use the information from the DPI Report Cards to help guide our next steps.”
Scores on report cards are measured by four categories: achievement, growth, target group outcomes and students on track to graduate.
Each publicly funded school is graded on an index that uses multiple measurements and classifies districts and schools on a rating continuum. Hudson’s overall score landed it just one away from the top mark.
Here’s how Hudson got it’s rank:
Achievement
A somewhat self-explanatory category, achievement measures the “level of knowledge and skills among students in the school, compared to state and national standards.” Things like reading and mathematics performance on the Wisconsin Student Assessment System of tested grades are used to assemble this part of the report.
The test consists of multiple standardized forms for third through eleventh graders in both English language arts and mathematics.
Hudson scored above the state average – the same or higher than 91.6 percent of districts in the state.
“We are particularly proud of the overall Student Achievement score which places the Hudson School District in the top 10 percent of all school districts in the state,” Grambow said.
Despite various COVID-19 learning environments the achievement scores seemed to stay somewhat consistent.
The Hudson School District offered distance learning during the 2020-21 school year, though a majority of students attended school in-person. In mid-November through December of 2020, the district had a period where grades 10 through 12 met virtually and grades six through nine participated in a hybrid model of in-person and distance learning.
It then required masks until the spring of 2021 and encouraged them through the summer of 2021.
“When we started the 2020-21 school year, we had the technology resources in place so all families had the ability to participate in distance learning in the same way,” Grambow said. “Whether they needed internet access or a device to connect to school, we had that covered.”
Accounting for the changes teachers faced was also a top priority for the district.
“We also recognized the additional stress placed on teachers who were working with students remotely and in-person. Teachers were given extra time to prepare for the various instructional models,” Grambow said.
It’s a slow crawl back to pre-pandemic levels of English scores, but over the last few years, here’s how Hudson performed:
2019-20: 43.4 percent of students performed below math proficiency.
2020-21: 46.1 percent of students performed below math proficiency.
2021:22: 46 percent of students performed below math proficiency.
Math scores seem to have a similar trajectory.
2019-20: 41.9 percent of students performed below math proficiency.
2020-21: 45.5 percent of students performed below math proficiency.
2021:22: 45.2 percent of students performed below math proficiency.
Despite national decline, especially in math, Hudson didn’t see as low of dips in scores as the national average.
“In the test’s first results since the pandemic began, math scores for eighth graders fell in nearly every state. A meager 26 percent of eighth graders were proficient, down from 34 percent in 2019,” reported the New York Times. “Just 36 percent of fourth graders were proficient in math, down from 41 percent.”
These skills might include things like measuring the diagonal of a rectangle or executing unit conversions.
National scores are obviously not based on the standardized Wisconsin testing system, but a similar system is used on a grander scale. The National Assessment of Educational Progress is the “gold standard” used to test fourth and eighth grade students across the nation and was used in the New York Time’s assessment of the state of student progress during and after the pandemic.
A downward trend in reading was observed nationally.
Diving deeper into the numbers, however, presents a trend of those who have struggled the most to recover – English learners.
Between the 2019-20 school year and 2021-22, English learners sank farther below English language arts proficiency by almost 7 percent. Their math scores dropped significantly, too. Nearly 9 percent more English learners were performing below math proficiency during the 2021-22 school year than the pre-pandemic 2019-20.
“The barriers faced by all learners were compounded for English language learners,” Grambow said. “Understanding written English is often the last skill to develop and when we were forced to move to online instruction, there was naturally a greater demand for students to independently read information as not all virtual services were synchronous in those last months of the 2019-20 school year.”
There are numerous, not always front-facing challenges that impact English language learning students. One Gambow brought up was returning to face-to-face instruction with masks.
“Masks occasionally presented a barrier to reading facial expressions which can help an English learning student understand spoken English,” he said.
In response to these concerns and the growing population of English language learners, the district has added another full time English language learner teacher.
The district used grant money to purchase additional text books, leisure reading books and other resources for English language instruction at the elementary level, as well as a secondary curriculum, developed specifically for newcomers at that level.
A last resource the district has promoted to accommodate these students is entering into an agreement with a centralized communication service agency. This will help to” establish on-demand access to interpreters and translators,” Grambow said. “The goal being increasing family engagement and providing a wider support network for students and families with limited English proficiency.”
Economically disadvantaged students and students with disabilities also suffered the consequences of the pandemic in their academic performance.
In an episode of the New York Times’ “The Daily,” reporters discuss aspects important to learning subjects like English – things like reading at home at bedtime, “Whereas math, you’re not saying, hey, do some bedtime fractions before you go to sleep tonight,” reporter Sarah Mervosh said on “The Daily.”
Math is something parents are less comfortable with practicing with their children.
However, children who are English learners may have home lives where English is not the predominant language, further solidifying their trajectory of falling behind in that category.
“There are areas for improvement that were identified prior to COVID that remain a focus. In particular, we are digging into strategies that would improve our middle school math achievement,” Grambow said. “We will be exploring increasing instruction, considering new curricular resources and engaging in specific professional development for teachers.”
Growth
Hudson, according to the recently released district report card by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, fostered growth the same or more so than 76 percent of others in the state.
Year-to-year student progress on statewide tests is measured and students in Hudson schools proved to be progressing quicker than other, similar students this past school year.
Though looking closer at the numbers, they performed at a very “average” level on the department’s scale.
Every group was graded an average growth score, except for one: There was a slight decline in the growth of students who were not proficient in math the previous year.
Target group outcomes
Unlike achievement, this category is a little less self explanatory.
Target group outcomes look at the outcomes of students with the lowest test scores.
“It is designed to promote equity by helping districts focus on learners who need the most support while also improving outcomes for all students,” the Department of Public Instruction report card states.
In this category, Hudson’s score was the same or higher than about 65 percent of districts in the state.
On track to graduation
Hudson scored the same or higher than nearly 78 percent of districts in the state for its rate of successful students progressing toward graduation. Combining language arts scores, math scores, graduation cohort rates and chronic absenteeism, these scores were determined to be above average.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.