215 Hudson High School students filed through 20 stations, run by 85 volunteers, as part of a reality simulation operated through Royal Credit Union on Friday, Jan. 13.
Test Drive… Next Stop Reality, is a program that simulates the real-life financial experience of a 25 year old. Students in Carrie Hentz’s personal finance course spent their class periods maneuvering through stations at Hudson High School, learning about insurance, housing, taxes and more.
Students, like junior Kieran Schletty, picked a career and were given an entry level salary to go with it. Whether they were married or had a child was random, but determined things like necessity for childcare, how many cars they needed and insurance rates.
Shletty chose real estate as a career and “attended” a two year university. Paying back student loans was an active part of the simulation.
Insurance was the biggest surprise for Schletty. It along with the need to buy clothes, rent a place to live and purchase a car, were too much for her one job’s salary to accommodate. She ended up getting another job within the simulation.
“I think that’s a really real thing for a lot of people,” she said.
Sitting to talk with real-life insurance agents and other experienced professionals, or just experienced adults, helped Schletty get a grasp of the different aspects of personal finance.
It’s what Royal Credit Union staff hope the program provides.
“It’s taking what we do in the classroom.. And actually putting into a hands-on interactive scenario, which is very powerful,” Hentz said.
Royal Credit Union has operated the Test Drive event across Minnesota and Wisconsin, but it is their first time to Hudson.
