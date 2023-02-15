The Hudson Police Department determined there was no viable threat after receiving a tip through the Department of Homeland Security about a possible active shooter.
A suspect was taken into custody but has been released.
“The threat stated an individual was going to shoot up McDonald’s and then shoot up a school,” the news release from the Hudson Police Department states.
The information came in around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15.
An interview conducted by the police department with the reported tipster revealed they were not the person who called in the tip.
“At this point, we believe it was called in as a tip with the intention of swatting the subject,” the news release states. “We do not believe there is any legitimate threat to the community or schools as it relates to this event.”
It was unclear which school was the target, so the police department contacted the Hudson School District to inform them of the threat and suggest a universal lockdown until the threat maker was located.
Officers were sent to McDonald’s and the address of the tip provider to investigate the validity of the threat.
Officers also were dispatched to the home of the person alleged to have made the threats, subsequently taking the person into custody.
A search was performed and the subject did not have any weapons or ammunition in their possession to carry out the threat.
The subject was released and has been cooperating with law enforcement, according to the Hudson Police Department.
Police think someone was “swatting” the individual, making a false report that sends the police to an innocent person’s home.
The complaint remains under investigation.
The Hudson Police Department was assisted by the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office.
