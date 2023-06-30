The Education Foundation of Hudson recently honored two Hudson teachers with Star Excellence Awards. The winners were retired North Hudson Elementary teacher Linda Rose and River Crest Elementary teacher Paulette Spafford.
Each teacher was honored by the foundation during ceremonies at each school earlier in June and was among those nominated by the public earlier this spring.
The Star Excellence Award includes $5,000 in cash for the teacher’s personal use and a handmade, engraved vase. The honor is designed to recognize teachers or staff members who have demonstrated an unusual commitment to inspire students to reach for difficult and lofty goals. Those recognized have earned the respect of students, parents and peers through sustained effort, high moral standards and the likelihood of enduring beneficial effects on the students with whom they have worked.
Rose, who lives in Hudson, taught for 26 years in Hudson. Although she taught kindergarten most years at North Hudson Elementary, she also taught in her career at the old Fourth Street Elementary and Trinity Academy. In addition to kindergarten, she has taught pre school, first grade and second grade.
A native of Minocqua, Rose earned her bachelor’s degree at UW-Eau Claire and her masters at St. Mary’s University. She and her husband Sam have three adult children, Katie, Corey and Emily.
Spafford, who lives in Hudson, teaches second grade at River Crest Elementary. This was her first year in Hudson, but she has taught 17 years total. A native of California, she earned her degree at St. Mary’s University.
Spafford and her husband Russell have one child, Alice, 6.
Nominations
Any current or former full-time or part-time employee of a school within the Hudson School district (excluding day care facilities) is eligible for nomination.
Star Excellence Award forms are available at the school district administrative office and at educationfoundationofhudson.org. The nominator should mail the Star Excellence Award Nomination Form no later than March 1 each year to: Education Foundation of Hudson, PO Box 252, Hudson, WI. 54016. The form may also be submitted online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to hcoyle@orourkemediagroup.com.