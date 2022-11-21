The Hudson Chamber of Commerce presented the Christmas Tour of Homes on Nov. 19 and 20.
The tour featured four private homes and the Octagon House. The Octagon House is a museum for the St. Croix County Historical Society.
The Octagon House was built in 1855 and remains a historic landmark in downtown Hudson.
One featured home was a large brick Victorian farmhouse located in North Hudson. It was originally intended to be a bed and breakfast but a miscommunication between engineers and construction workers did not allow the house to pass fire code.
The house was already completed and instead of making construction adjustments, the bed and breakfast plan was scrapped.
Barb Peterson and her husband own the house. They have lived in the house since 1999.
Their house has nine bathrooms and four guest rooms. It has nine fireplaces and four staircases.
Another featured house was a colonial farmhouse. Kendra Dare has owned the house for a year.
“I love to be a part of this. It’s great for the community,” Dare said.
Laura Butler owns another house that was featured this year. Butler’s house is a Craftsman style located south of downtown.
Butler has lived in the house for four years but has owned it for six. This is because Butler lived in China for 20 years.
Butler’s decorations fit a Chinese theme. Other global decor accompanied the house.
Jillian Newes-Opatz owns a house near the high school. Her house is styled as an early American home. It was built in 1999.
The house has over 5,000 square feet and features two master bedrooms suites. It has five bedrooms and bathrooms with a walkout basement.
Catherine Habas and her daughter Rachel Schreiber have been attending the Tour of Homes for 15 years.
Schreiber said her favorite part of touring the houses is the inspiration they provide.
“It’s cool to see how people decorate their homes. It’s fun to see the creativity because I see the ideas and think: ‘How can I do that?,’” she said.
Habas has taken Schreiber every year since she was a child. Both look forward to attending the annual event.
“It’s never disappointing. We love it,” Habas said.
Find your favorite local businesses and organizations that participated on the tour this weekend:
4 North Beauty Collective
Abigail Page Antique Mall
Angel’s Pet World
Audrey Martin Art
BackRoom Vintage
Bee Healthy Chiropractic
Beloved Makers LLC
Bricks Neapolitan Pizza
Butler CPA, LLC
C1 Athletics – CrossFit of St. Croix
Casanova Liquors
Chicone’s Liquor Mart
Cracked Barrel Winery
Cream of the Crop Artists
Dot & Daisy
Droplets of Wellness, LLC
Ember & Bean Roasting Co
et cetera
Grand Fête
Hop & Barrel Brewing Company, LLC
Hudson Flower Shop
Integrity Cleaners, LLC
Kenzington
Knoke’s Chocolates & Nuts
kudos
La Rue Marché
Lucky Guys Distillery
Nostalgia Hudson – Vintage and Antiques
Octagon House Museum/St. Croix County Historical Society
Post - American Eatery
ProteinHouse
RJ’s Meats & Groceries
SEASONS Gallery
St. Croix Baking Company
St. Croix Cigar Co., LLC
T Larsen Design LLC
The 715
The Bees Knees
The Purple Tree
Ultimissimo - Boutique Salon
Urban Olive & Vine
