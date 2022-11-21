The Hudson Chamber of Commerce presented the Christmas Tour of Homes on Nov. 19 and 20.

The tour featured four private homes and the Octagon House. The Octagon House is a museum for the St. Croix County Historical Society.

The Octagon House was built in 1855 and remains a historic landmark in downtown Hudson.

One featured home was a large brick Victorian farmhouse located in North Hudson. It was originally intended to be a bed and breakfast but a miscommunication between engineers and construction workers did not allow the house to pass fire code.

The house was already completed and instead of making construction adjustments, the bed and breakfast plan was scrapped.

Barb Peterson and her husband own the house. They have lived in the house since 1999.

Their house has nine bathrooms and four guest rooms. It has nine fireplaces and four staircases.

Another featured house was a colonial farmhouse. Kendra Dare has owned the house for a year.

“I love to be a part of this. It’s great for the community,” Dare said.

Laura Butler owns another house that was featured this year. Butler’s house is a Craftsman style located south of downtown.

Butler has lived in the house for four years but has owned it for six. This is because Butler lived in China for 20 years.

Butler’s decorations fit a Chinese theme. Other global decor accompanied the house.

Jillian Newes-Opatz owns a house near the high school. Her house is styled as an early American home. It was built in 1999.

The house has over 5,000 square feet and features two master bedrooms suites. It has five bedrooms and bathrooms with a walkout basement.

Catherine Habas and her daughter Rachel Schreiber have been attending the Tour of Homes for 15 years.

Schreiber said her favorite part of touring the houses is the inspiration they provide.

“It’s cool to see how people decorate their homes. It’s fun to see the creativity because I see the ideas and think: ‘How can I do that?,’” she said.

Habas has taken Schreiber every year since she was a child. Both look forward to attending the annual event.

“It’s never disappointing. We love it,” Habas said.