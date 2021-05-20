HUDSON -- Hudson utility crews responded to a sanitary sewer overflow at the wastewater treatment plant on May 4. The overflow was caused by a broken power line near the building, according to utility Director Kip Peters.
Workers responded to Front Street, overflowing about 200,000 gallons through manholes and diverting another 200,000 gallons into a temporary holding area that was dug into the soil in front of the plant. The overflow did not cause any health risks.
Utility Commission Chair Andrew Hassan commended the response, saying it’s an example of the work utility workers do every day.
“One of the main frontline workers that has really held things together for everybody that nobody really talks about is the city utility workers,” Hassan said.
People working from home during COVID has added extra impact on the system, and utility workers have continued to work around the clock to ensure water and resources are safe and available.
“These are the guys that are putting in the hard work especially during COVID,” Hassan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.