The Hudson Common Council approved the appointment of Lynn Wakefield to represent district 2 on the council.

Alderperson Bill Alms vacated his seat at the beginning of October, leaving it up to council to find an applicant to fill it. They only received one application – Wakefield’s.

The council had recently approved an updated replacement process, stating the mayor and council must review applicants and attempt to appoint an interim replacement that will be seated until a special election in the spring.

Wakefield will serve until the April election. She told the council at the Monday, Nov. 7, meeting that she intends to run in the special election to fill the remainder of the term in the seat.

Should she be elected in April, she would only serve one year before needing to run again, as her placement is to fill out the remaining term Alms left behind.

It required four affirmative votes to appoint Wakefield, and she was appointed unanimously.

Wakefield responded to the call for applicants with a submitted letter of interest and a resume for the position detailing her qualifications.

She received a degree in sociology with a focus in juvenile development and gerontology from Baylor University, later receiving a degree in animal science, followed by a master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.

Her masters supported her passion to become a teacher, where she taught middle school enriched English and math in Minnesota. Wakefield taught for 30 years, now currently working as a teller at U.S. Bank in Hudson.

Wakefield has lived in Hudson for 36 years and raised her children in the Hudson school district. She is an active member of Midcurrent Church, works with the youth group and volunteers in the community. Additionally, Wakefield serves as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for St. Croix County.

When asked what brought her to apply for this appointment, Wakefield said watching Hudson grow and thrive, while maintaining its rivertown charm during the more than three decades she has lived here. Wakefield hopes to continue to encourage that balance.

“I’m looking forward to working with the rest of the council [and] getting up to speed on the current issues. I’m hopeful I’ll get to get out and meet some of the people in my area to see if they have concerns they’d like to be brought forward,” Wakefield told the Star-Observer.

Quick hits... common council Nov. 7 The Common Council approved the issuance, sale and delivery of $3.9 million general obligation community development bonds, which includes funds that have already been established in the St. Croix Meadows development agreement. This development includes the baseball stadium project planned at the site of the old dog track.

The mayor and city of Hudson proclaimed the week of Nov. 14 United Way St. Croix Valley Acts of Kindness Week in 2022. Read more about Acts of Kindness Week on B9 in today’s Star-Observer.

A public hearing was hosted on the proposed 2023 budget and levy. One resident spoke.

Goth House complaint

It was an emotional council meeting for Brooke Fleetwood, owner of the Pink Castle and Goth House AirBnB, short-term rentals in Hudson.

After the city of Hudson and St. Croix County filed a complaint against Fleetwood and her two properties in 2021 for improper licensing, she faced them again, but this time for a complaint of a neighbor.

The Common Council hosted a due process hearing to determine the validity of a complaint from a neighbor alleging parking and noise violations, among other things.

The hearing was routine and required after a certified complaint is submitted.

Despite the complainant including his own evidence of photo and video recordings of the property in violation of city ordinances, the council chose to take “no action.” This was one of three options, the other two of which were reprimands or warnings.

Fleetwood spoke to the council, making her case.

Her complainant did not show to make his.

She was frustrated. The complainant had made numerous calls to the Hudson Police Department reporting violations of short-term rental ordinances for noise and parking. Despite these numerous calls and responses from officers, no citations have been issued, confirmed by Police Chief Geoff Willems.

If he wants to choose his neighbors, he now can, Fleetwood said.

The Goth House, 1031 Second St., is for sale.

Financial audit report

The Common Council heard from April Anderson of Clifton Larson Allen on the city’s 2021 audit report.

Anderson told the council that their financial operations resulted in the “highest opinion that you can receive,” Anderson said.

Despite this high rating, she had a few suggestions to solidify the processes, including segregating financial duties, in-house financial statement preparation and material audit adjustments. Most of this is a result of having a small staff and is not detrimental to the running of the city, though something to consider.

“It’s somewhat inherent with a city of your size,” Anderson said.

City Administrator Aaron Reeves said the city had expanded its financial staff by one more when this suggestion was made last year.

Additionally, he spoke to the most obvious decline, which was to the general fund balance – about half a million dollars.

The best explanation for this was COVID-19 bounceback.

“It was highly unexpected. Something we couldn’t have budgeted for,” Reeves said.

$85,000 of that decline will be reimbursed by insurance, he continued, as it was part of the storm damage repair costs.

A significant part of the remaining decline in fund balance was from the need for additional public safety presence. When COVID-19 restrictions lightened up in Wisconsin, Hudson saw an influx of traffic. To keep that managed, additional police activity was required, which costs the city.

Overall, nothing huge stood out and the conversation with Anderson was fairly routine.

Annexation

An annexation from the town of Hudson was approved by the Common Council for a property just under 6 acres west of city limits.

Alderperson Randy Morrissette said there has been a lot of misinformation and misunderstanding about this property, located north of Stageline Road, south of I-94 and west of the Lighthouse at Hudson Pier residential development.

The property owner has plans of affordable housing, according to the Community Development Director Mike Johnson, though the council was not voting on that during the Nov. 7 meeting.

The land west of the city was outlined in plans to become part of the city at some point and the future land use plan has it slated for commercial development.

“Do you want to bring this 5-plus acre parcel into the city?” City Attorney Nick Vivian said to the council. “That’s the question in front of the body.”

The answer was yes – it made sense to all five council members.

Any development on the land would be an issue addressed farther down the line, which would require neighborhood meetings, plan commission meetings and approvals, public hearings and many more conversations through different avenues.