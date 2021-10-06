Need to know
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced that people who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 can be sent a text or email notifying them of their exposure. People who test positive for COVID-19 will continue to receive a phone call from a contact tracer.
Good to know
Oct. 1 marked the first day to file the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA®) for the academic year that begins in the fall of 2022. Gov. Tony Evers proclaimed the month of October as FAFSA® Filing Month in Wisconsin to encourage residents to apply
Update to know
The Stillwater lift bridge will close for approximately four hours beginning at 8:30 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 6 for repairs. The lift bridge will be closed to bicyclists, pedestrians and water traffic during the work. The bridge lift schedule is anticipated to resume at noon.
The lift bridge, spanning the St. Croix River, connects Minnesota to Wisconsin and was transformed into a bicycle and pedestrian crossing in June 2020 and continues to serve marine traffic.
The iconic Stillwater lift bridge was built in 1931 and has become a much-loved symbol of the city of Stillwater, nestled on the west bank of the St. Croix River. The vertical lift highway bridge formerly connected Minnesota Hwy 36 in Stillwater and Wisconsin Hwy 64 in Houlton. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1989.
Quote to know
“Our town has been torn into some opposing factions. I firmly believe that instead of turning against each other in this time of crisis, we should unite and work together to defeat our common enemy which is the COVID-19 virus.” - Hudson City Council Member, Paul Deziel at the Oct. 4 Common Council meeting.
