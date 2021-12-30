First hike of year
Saturday, Jan. 1, at 10 a.m. sharp. Meet at the Rattle Bridge Parking lot off of County Road E.
Greet 2022 with some fresh air and a peaceful hike along the Willow River. The mound trail was named after the glacial mound on the east side of the river. It runs along a section of the Willow River which was restored after the mound dam was removed in the 1900s. This two-mile round trip trail offers beautiful views of the river and quieter surroundings than some of the busier trails within the park.
The hike should take roughly 1-1 ½ hours to complete. Please dress for the weather and bring along water, good hiking boots with ice cleats, binoculars and a camera if you wish.
Rockin’ New Year’s Eve
The premier tribute band to the iconic group Chicago, this eight-member ensemble creates an unbelievable musical salute to the greatest horn driven rock band to ever hit the stage. Ring in the new year with this late-night concert on Friday, Dec. 31 10:30 p.m. Tickets start at $20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.