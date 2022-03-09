For his current exhibit at Phipps Center for the Arts, Greg Lecker has transformed the Atrium Gallery into what visitors have called “a living room” and “an aquarium.”
Greg Lecker’s “Watershed” installation runs through April 16 at 109 Locust St., Hudson. His exhibit includes wall mounted and free-standing oil paintings – and also alcohol ink paintings on transparencies.
What is alcohol ink, you ask?
Alcohol ink and watercolor paintings share a similar application. Artists apply both mediums to allow flowing washes of color. The difference is in the type of substrate – the surface on which the color is applied. Watercolor pigment is painted on smooth or rough paper that absorbs the color. Alcohol ink is applied to any non-porous surface – coated paper, film – even glass, ceramic, or other similar waterproof surfaces.
For the Phipps show, Lecker designed an immersive installation that truly must be experienced by day and night. The rich colors of alcohol inks appeal to collectors and artists. Because his assigned gallery is more glass than solid wall, Lecker chose to make this a feature not a limitation.
By day, the windows glow with the brilliance of stained glass. In the evening, the paintings are visible through the storefront windows of the art center on the corner of Locust and First streets.
