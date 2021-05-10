HUDSON -- In response to many requests for “Willis Miller books” by visitors of the Octagon House Museum and since many of the Miller books are no longer available, the St Croix County Historical Society has attempted to fill the need for more of Willis Miller.
Society members perused five of the former Hudson Star-Observer editor/publisher’s most popular books choosing the articles it found most historically significant, newsworthy and representative of the Hudson community. Special emphasis was placed on articles in which Miller was involved, experienced or included some personal comment. The society also included comments, whenever necessary, to aid in clarification or to update information.
This newly published “Best of Willis Miller” book contains excerpts from the publications “Historic Hudson,” published 1940; “This was Hudson,” published 1955, reprinted 1972; “Hudson Tales Retold,” published 1972, reprinted 1980; “Hudson Sketches,” published 1995; and “Stories of Old Hudson,” published 2000.
It is with great appreciation from the St. Croix County Historical Society to the Star-Observer, formerly the Hudson Star-Observer, for its permission to reprint the works of Hudson’s most famous and prolific historian Willis H. Miller, the society said in a news release.
Miller started with the Star-Observer as editor, gained the title of publisher from 1958-1984, and the publisher emeritus until his death in 2008.
The book is available for sale at the Octagon House Museum gift shop during regular museum hours. Special promotional prices will be offered at the May 18 and June 15, 2021, farmers markets held 3-6 p.m. on the museum lawn.
The details
Who: the late Willis Miller
What: “The Best of Willis Miller” compilation
Where: Octagon House
When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays
Special dates: May 18 and June 15, 3-6 p.m.
How much: $10, including tax
