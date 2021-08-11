A brief history
Our family of faith was founded in 1855 and shortly thereafter bought property at the corner of Third and Orange streets in Hudson. Over the decades, the church building and family expanded and changed as the congregation sought to share God’s love and grow in faith through worship, education, and service in the community.
In 2005, our family of faith moved to its current location (up on the “hill”) to continue our Christian witness in the community and provide space for new ministry partnerships and opportunities. The new facilities have allowed the congregation to develop life-giving partnerships with diverse community groups, including BRIDGE for Community Life, the River City Chorale, and the St. Croix County Public Health department who use the space regularly. In addition, the expanded space has allowed for the addition of a labyrinth for use by the community and a garden to grow fresh produce for neighbors at the Hudson Food Shelf.
About our congregation
Our core values guide our life together. Key among them is our commitment to welcome and inclusion.
We believe that God loves and yearns for communion with all of creation. People of all ethnic heritages, national origins, races, professions, socio-economic circumstances, ages, abilities, gender identities, and sexual orientations are included in the ministry of Christ. Therefore, we strive to embody a radical hospitality that welcomes all into the full life and leadership of our family of faith, as we seek to serve the God who loves and redeems us all.
Intergenerational worship and learning is also a core value for us. Family spans the generations, and each generation has gifts to offer. Accordingly, we strive to learn from and be led by God’s children of all ages. We embrace the joyful wiggles, holy questions, spirit-filled contributions, and honest reflections of all.
Worship opportunities
We worship together every Sunday at 9:30 a.m., both in our sanctuary and on Zoom (via computer, smart device, or audio call). We strive to provide a dynamic worship experience for both in-person and remote worshippers, as we are all one family of faith. Full details about how to participate in worship (including via Zoom) are available on our website.
Recognizing that we all connect with God and sense the movement of God’s Spirit in different ways, we strive to include creative and diverse elements in our worship, including varied musical and artistic expressions.
Church leadership
In the Presbyterian tradition, the leadership of the local church is shared by pastors, elders, and deacons, all called by God through the voice of the congregation. Our pastor, the Rev. Dr. Kendra Grams, provides warm and friendly leadership for worship, learning, and service. She also moderates the Session, or church board, which is made up of elders, who guide the ministry of the church. The deacons support the pastor in ministering to members who are ill, homebound, or in need.
Our office administrator, director of music & liturgical arts, choir director, and newly added family-intergenerational ministries coordinator support the shared ministry of the many dedicated volunteers in our family of faith.
Upcoming events
We are finishing up a summer worship series bringing scripture and children’s literature into conversation, celebrating the many ways the Holy Spirit opens wisdom to us.
On Aug. 29, we’ll kick-off another program year in worship with a Blessing of the Backpacks (and work bags) and special prayers for students, teachers, and school staff as another school year begins.
This fall we will spend several weeks reading the Psalms (sacred poetry) and writing our own psalms together as a way to continue making sense of the trauma, loss, turmoil and grace experienced over the last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As ever, our worship will include scripture, song, poetry, art, and intergenerational connections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.