The Crossing became a glimmer in the eyes of a few families in the Houlton community drawing from our shared experiences in sharing hallways at Houlton Elementary, and lives through some grassroots Bible studies that formed through those shared relationships over the years.
In the summer of 2018 we began gathering a handful of families that believed a church on our end of the Hudson community could provide something fresh to add to the sampling of churches in town. We saw the building of the new bridge as a prospect for imminent growth on the outskirts of Hudson and we wanted to be ready to provide a fresh space for families to gather.
This has been part of our vision and tagline: To be a place where Christ and community come together. We believe church is done best “right in your own backyard.
We opened our doors officially on March 30, 2019.
About our congregation
Trying to grow a new church during pandemic has proven challenging; we have roughly 18 households that currently call The Crossing home.
Until last October, we did not have our own building to gather in. We are now happily renting a former church building in the exact location we had hoped for all along at the intersection of County Roads V and E. This location is central and visible to our community.
While we are located in Houlton, our desire is to draw from the immediate area but also areas like North Hudson, Somerset or even Stillwater. Our biggest desire is to be a people who demonstrate a radical love for our neighbors that flows from a deep love for God. Our mission statement comes from the words of Jesus in Matthew 22:37-40 where Jesus defines these two loves as the greatest commandment and whole point of the entire Bible.
Our preaching is a reflection of this and often incorporates discussion that helps us see our world and community in light of how Jesus saw his: unafraid to ask hard questions or step back from the status quo of following the crowd.
This means we are not focused on programs, but people. To us, growth is measured best in the formation of individual hearts, not simply how many people show up on a given week. We seek to use Sunday mornings to practice a love for God that causes us to want to pursue one another in our daily lives. We call this discipleship and believe this process of becoming more like Jesus comes through honest interactions when we are going about our day to day lives.
We have been excited about recent opportunities to serve our Hispanic neighbors in the Hudson area by supplying food and free language lessons to parents whose kids attend our public schools, but the parents themselves do not speak English. We believe language is one of the basic ways we experience being known and understood and desire to see our Hispanic neighbors feel heard and understood in our community.
Worship opportunities
We gather for weekly worship on Sundays at 10 a.m. This is our main worship gathering and we are now livestreaming as of January 2021. Finding the means to livestream has proven challenging because of the limited wifi providers who can service our rural location.
Our website and Facebook page are the best places to keep up to date on what is happening each week as well as various gatherings beyond Sundays
Church leadership
Because we are a church plant under the umbrella of the Evangelical Covenant Denomination (www.covchurch.org), we are not yet a member congregation. Our denomination sets a three-year period for a new church to plant, attempt to grow and ideally self-sustain. If a church plant accomplishes this, they are then welcomed officially as a member congregation to the ECC where we then create a more formalized membership and leadership structure.
While we are in this three-year period, we have a team of four that was nominated and voted in by our congregation to serve in the care of our congregants, decision-making and planning for how we continue to embody our mission and vision.
Our team currently includes Matt Ford, Sarah Hanson and Caleb Farber, plus Michele Arndt as pastor. Our team spans a young couple with no kids, one family with elementary and secondary age kids, and two families with teens/college-age kids. We believe this diverse make-up is important to representing our demographic with multiple perspectives and life stages. Our leadership team meets once a month. Our meetings focus on our own spiritual formation as the means by which we are setting the example for our congregants.
We also have two finance officers, Dave Amelsberg and Kellie Farber. Their ages vary by 20 years between them and both serve in the financial sector in their careers.
Upcoming events
We have set aside a handful of Sundays this summer to do something very different for morning worship. ;We are calling these “Breakfast with The Chosen.” The Chosen is a blockbuster series that is incredibly well done to depict the life of Jesus and his disciples with art, drama and humor. The series has broken all kinds of barriers and records.
We serve breakfast while people watch an episode followed by guided space to dialogue/ask questions afterwards. Our remaining “Breakfast with The Chosen” dates are Aug. 8 and Aug. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.