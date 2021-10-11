The holiday season is fast approaching and the City of Hudson has information on parking for you.
I need to run a few errands, but don’t want to pay for parking?
The City of Hudson has 15 minute parking zones located throughout the downtown area. You can park for free for 15 minutes while you run errands. These spots are enforced.
Are there any parking lots where I don't have to pay for parking?
There are two parking lots in the downtown area that offer up to four hours of free parking:
Beach House lot, 600 block of First Street
Williams lot, 221 Commercial Street
After the four hour limit has expired you will be required to move your vehicle or pay for your parking session.
I have a handicap placard, do I have to pay for parking? What if the handicap stalls are full?
If you have a handicap placard or disabled plates you do not have to pay for parking. If all handicap stalls are full, you are allowed to park in any parking spot.
Does hudson have any seasonal or holiday promotions for parking?
The City of Hudson offers a holiday parking season that starts Nov. 30 and runs through Jan. 2. The first three hours are free to allow residents and visitors to shop downtown for the holdiays. After three hours you will be expected to pay for additional time.
When do I have to renew my senior parking permit?
Only City of Hudson residents are eligible for senior parking permit renewal for 2022. If you currently have a senior permit, it will expire on Dec. 31. To have an active permit in 2022, you will have to fill out another form at city hall by appointment only or at the Hudson police department at the following times:
Oct. 18-19 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Nov. 15, 18, 23, 30 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Dec. 13, 16, 20, 29 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Contact Katie Soukup, parking coordinator at 715-386-4770 or ksoukup@hudsonwi.gov with questions.
