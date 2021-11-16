Nov. 8
6:05 p.m., fire alarm, 870 Alex Ln.
Nov. 9
8:33 p.m., fuel leak, 482 Carriage Ln.
Nov. 10
5:36 p.m., car accident, Brakke Dr. and Rodeo Cir.
10:14 p.m., structure fire, 309 5th St. N.
Nov. 13
8:18 a.m., assist EMS, 950 Keystone Ct. N.
9:13 a.m., vehicle fire, 14th St. and Coulee Rd.
9:56 a.m., CO alarm, 24 Bristol Ct.
Nov. 14
4:08 p.m., vehicle fire, I94 westbound, MP4
9:38 p.m., fire alarm, 1601 Aspen Dr.
