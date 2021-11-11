The Hudson Raiders put up a hearty battle against Wisconsin’s premier boys’ soccer team, but fell short in search of the program’s first WIAA state championship.
The Raiders lost 1-0 to Marquette in the Division 1 state title game at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee. With the second-place finish, the Raiders received the silver ball, the first state tournament trophy earned in the history of the Hudson boys’ program.
This is the seventh time in the past eight seasons that Marquette has won the WIAA Division 1 championship.
Marquette scored in the match’s eighth minute. From there, it turned into an epic defensive battle. There were a total of four shots put on goal in the game, all by Marquette.
Marquette’s Sean Dankert scored the game’s only goal. He got the ball and used a screen to rifle a shot into the far lower corner of the goal 7 minutes, 58 seconds into the game.
Hudson finishes the season with a 17-3-2 record. In the semifinals, the Raiders defeated Verona 1-0. That was Hudson’s first state tournament victory in 11 state visits. Hudson was the only team that was not one of the top two seeds to advance to the state title game in any of the four divisions. Marquette wins the state title with a 23-1-1 record. Hudson is the 17th opponent this season that Marquette has held scoreless.
The Big Rivers Conference was one of the best represented conferences in the state tournament. Hudson played in Division 1 at state, River Falls in Division 2 and Rice Lake in Division 3. River Falls and Rice Lake were defeated in their state semifinal games.
Hudson coach Steve Sollom said the Raiders put themselves in a solid position to tie it in the final 10 minutes of the game. The Raiders had one shot from 30 yards out that the whipping wind carried just above the crossbar. They had another chance on a corner kick, where the wind carried the ball just beyond the far post.
Sollom said the Raiders took offense to a story in a Madison newspaper that implied the Raiders’ win over Verona was a fluke.
“They don’t have any idea where Hudson is,” Sollom said. “This game reinforced that it was no fluke.”
Sollom said one of the key moments in the game for the Raiders came early in the second half. Marquette got the ball near the Raider goal. The shot appeared headed for the corner of the net, but Hudson keeper Lucas Biederman made a diving save to deflect the ball away.
“That was a helluva save,” Sollom said, saying that play kept the Raiders in position to play for a tying goal. Sollom credited his team with maintaining composure throughout the game, not getting frustrated by Marquette’s excellent group of defenders.
“You want to lose to the best,” Sollom said. Marquette, which has won seven of the past eight state titles, clearly is that.
After the game, the Raiders posed in front of the goal for a team photo with the state silver trophy. Sollom said bringing home the first state trophy in program history will be something that lives forever and that photo and trophy will be in the school trophy case for generations to view.
