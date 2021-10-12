Oct. 1
9:27 a.m., fire alarm, 1822 Fairway Dr..
4:09 p.m., car accident, County Road F and Whispering Pine Road.
10:19 p.m., fire alarm, 20 Bristol Ct.
Oct. 4
4:19 p.m., fire alarm, 1200 Gateway Blvd.
Oct. 6
11:32 p.m., fire alarm, 1201 Sixth St.
Oct. 7
5:43 p.m., fire alarm, 211 Starr Wood
9:50 p.m., CO alarm, 512 North End Rd. N.
Oct. 9
4:30 a.m., car accident, Krattley Lane and Pheasant Trail.
3:26 p.m., car accident, I94 exit 2 eastbound ramp.
Oct. 10
5:41 a.m., roadway cleanup, Second Street and Front Street.
7:49 p.m., car accident, I94 exit 1 eastbound.
