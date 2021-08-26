Sunday, Aug. 9
4:55 p.m., fire alarm, 2117 White Pine Road
8:19 p.m., fuel leak, 416 Red Brick Road
Tuesday, Aug. 10
11:56 a.m., fire alarm, 181 Carmichael Road
12:26 p.m., fuel leak, Second St. and Buckeye
Wednesday, Aug. 11
8:21 p.m., fire alarm, 109 Locust St.
10:48 p.m., fire alarm, 109 Locust St.
Thursday, Aug. 12
7:34 a.m., assist EMS, 2620 Center Drive
9:07 a.m., assist EMS, 2620 Center Drive
