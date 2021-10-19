Oct. 12
1:29 p.m., fire alarm, 1400 Carmichael Rd.
Oct. 13
5:04 p.m., arcing powerline, River Street and Seventh Street S.
5:18 p.m., public assist, 1303 Crestview Dr.
Oct. 16
5:41 a.m., fire alarm, 501 Second St.
7:50 a.m., fire alarm, 2228 Namekagon St.
9:34 p.m., structure fire mutual aid, Oriole Ave N., Stillwater.
10:34 p.m., car accident, Partridge Lane N and Deer Path Road N.
Oct. 17
2:41 p.m., car accident, County Rd UU and Jacobs Lane.
