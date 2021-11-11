The Hudson and River Falls girls’ swimming and diving teams combined to send three swimmers -- for six total entries -- to the WIAA state swimming and diving meet.
Senior Hannah Zurn and junior Evie Wood both qualified in two events for the Raiders while junior Ellery Ottem will represent the Wildcats at state with two entries as well.
Zurn was the sectional champion in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5 minutes, 17.15 seconds and was the runner-up in the 200 freestyle (1:57.52). Wood was a two-time champion in the 200 individual medley (2:04.88) and 100 butterfly (55.82).
Wood ended up breaking several records with her swims.
“Evie had a monstrous day, led off by winning the 200 Individual Medley by going 5 seconds faster than she's been all year,” said Hudson head coach Dennis Dadashev. “Followed that up with a win in the 100 fly going nearly 2 seconds faster than all year. Evie's times this weekend broke both pool records at Wisconsin Rapids, broke the Hudson school record in the 200 IM by over 2 seconds and re-broke her 100 fly school record by 2 seconds.”
Dadashev also said that the best is yet to come for Zurn and Wood.
“I still think their best swims are in front of them next weekend,” he said. “Having competition that is so close to them will bring the best out of them. Both of them are great practice swimmers but they are phenomenal racers which I know will bode well for them next week.”
Ottem was also a two-time champion for River Falls in the 200 freestyle (1:50.24) and 100 freestyle (51.14).
Hudson finished third as a team with 241 points behind D.C. Everest (262) and Steven’s Point (307.5). River Falls placed eighth with 177 points.
River Falls head coach Caitlin Brudzinski said that the Wildcats had 17 season-best performances over the course of the sectional diving and swimming meet.
The 200 medley relay team of Sadie Ottem, Ellery Ottem, Jane Briese and Annie Ottem also broke a school record in the event with a time of 1:56.29.
Full results are below:
1-Meter Dive: Madi Gillen took second for Hudson with 380.80 points and River Falls’ Rachel Everson finished third with 379.40. Kayleigh Volkman (327) placed fifth for the Wildcats.
200 Medley Relay: River Falls’ team of Sadie Ottem, Ellery Ottem, Jane Briese and Annie Ottem took sixth with a time of 1:56.29 and the team of Anna Cooper, Maggie Salama, Jaydn Hartwig and Rosemary Kelly finished ninth for Hudson in 2:02.09.
200 Freestyle: After Ottem and Zurn, Hudson’s Ellie Wilson took seventh with a time of 2:07.24; her teammate Sophia Slavsky finished 15th in 2:14.14 and River Falls’ Stephanie Derks (2:18.88) placed 19th.
200 IM: Wood was the champion as referenced above and for River Falls, MacKenna Anderson took 13th with a time of 2:28.88 and Katie Olson finished 18th in 2:36.09.
50 Freestyle: Faith Kalsow took 15th with a time of 26.44 for Hudson and right behind her was Wood in 16th (26.47). Sadie Ottem finished 17th for River Falls in 26.64 and Annie Ottem (28.17) placed 26th for the Wildcats.
100 Butterfly: Wood was the champion for Hudson and Jane Briese took ninth for River Falls with a time of 1:01.71. Jaydn Hartwig was 15th for Hudson in 1:06.16 and Stephanie Derks (1:09.43) placed 20th for the Wildcats.
100 Freestyle: Ottem was the champion for River Falls while for Hudson, Wood took 10th with a time of 57.32 and right behind her was teammate Faith Kalsow (57.88) in 11th. Rosemary Kelly finished 14th for the Raiders in 59 seconds flat.
500 Freestyle: Behind Zurn in first came Ellie Wilson for Hudson in fifth with a time of 5:34.61, Jane Briese in sixth for River Falls with a time of 5:39.94 and MacKenna Anderson (5:46.41) for the Wildcats with a ninth-place finish. Sophia Slavsky took 13th with a time of 5:53.34 for the Raiders, Lauren Weiss finished 23rd in 6:15.31 for River Falls and teammate Mickey Baar (6:29.13) placed 26th.
200 Freestyle Relay: The team of Evie Wood, Ellie Wood, Hannah Zurn and Faith Kalsow took second with a time of 1:42.99 and Jane Briese, Sadie Ottem, Annie Ottem and Ellery Ottem finished seventh for River Falls in 1:45.48.
100 Backstroke: Sadie Ottem took seventh for River Falls with a time of 1:04.86 and Anna Cooper finished 12 for Hudson in 1:08.28. Annie Ottem placed 23rd for the Wildcats in 1:12.85.
100 Breaststroke: Maggie Salama took 10th with a time of 1:15.24 for Hudson and Katie Olson finished 18th in 1:20.97 for River Falls.
400 Freestyle Relay: The team of Zurn, Kalsow, Ellie Wood and Evie Wood took fourth for Hudson with a time of 3:44.39 while for River Falls, Stephanie Derks, Lucy Hanson, Lauren Weiss and MacKenna Anderson finished 12th in 4:18.51.
