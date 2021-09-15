The Hudson School Board hosted its annual meeting on Sept. 13.
Treasurer Heather Logelin discussed the financial overview, highlighting that more than 56% of the budget comes from local tax dollars and the board understands it’s important to constituents to know where their tax dollars are going to.
“The good news is that the Hudson School District is in a strong financial position,” she said. Despite the pandemic and only having property tax relief from the state as opposed to per pupil funding, the district is in strong financial standing.
Chief Financial and Operations Officer Tim Erickson presented the board with the proposed 2021-2022 budget.
Budget Challenges
Essentially no new kindergarten through grade 12 funding from 2021-2023 state biennial budget.
Instructional needs for all learners, including professional development, curriculum adoption, resource materials and services to meet student needs.
Maintaining class sizes within class size guidelines.
Sustainable funding of long-term maintenance and capital improvement plans for all facilities.
Final funding for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds are unknown at this time.
Major Assumptions
The full list of major assumptions are outlined in the report:
State equalization aid is projected to be about $1.4 million less or 6.5% lower than last year, but overall revenues may increase by 2.2%. This is a result, primarily, of levy revenue and known Federal Stimulus funding.
The estimated mill rate, or the calculation of property tax liability, of $9.93 is down 0.6% from last year's $9.99.
A 2% board approved increase to wages and salaries.
$325,000 levy for Community Services to recoup the losses sustained due to COVID 19.
An additional $900,000 has been levied to increase board committed fund balance for long term capital projects.
An additional $500,000 has been levied to increase board committed fund balance for self-funded health insurance.
The general breakdown of budget percentages is outlined in a pie chart in the document, along with a full budget outline, a description of levy implications and various preliminary estimates. The school board will vote to approve the plan in October.
