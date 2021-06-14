Concerts in the park
Hudson’s Concerts in the Park series kicks off Thursday, June 17.
The summerlong event features a range of artists from different genres from R&B to orchestra.
Concerts are 7 p.m. at the Lakefront Park bandshell.
Hudson School Board
The Hudson School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 14, for its regular monthly meeting.
A host of staffing changes, a 1927 Building update and textbook purchases are among the agenda items in this first meeting since the 2020-2021 academic year ended.
New Richmond council
A full slate of new business items awaits the New Richmond City Council, which will convene at 7 p.m. Monday, June 14, for a regular meeting. The list includes:
Recognition of outgoing-Board member Jeff Peplau
Land-use matters for Willow Countryside Villas, Woodland Creek and Lybeck ETZ.
Memorandum of understanding with VFW post 10818 regarding the Freedom Center project.
Somerset library herb garden program
The Somerset Public Library will host an herb garden program at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 16.
Participants will plant fresh and healthy herbs that can be used all summer.
Dance to a Cajun beat
River Falls Music in the Park’s fourth concert this season features the New Riverside Ramblers, who will play 7-9 p.m. Thursday, June 17, in Veterans Park.
The rain site is Nutty Squirrel, 110 S Main St.
