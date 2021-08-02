The Hudson Hot Air Affair is the premier hot air balloon rally and winter festival in the Midwest. For more than 30 years the annual celebration has welcomed visitors and delighted locals with brilliantly colored balloons, creative and unique balloon special shapes and iconic events like smoosh boarding and balloon moon glowing.
The event supports local nonprofits and charities and balloons have become the graphic symbol for the Hudson area.
We’ve enjoyed multi-generational family participation, decades-long volunteers and most Hudson young people have grown up with Hot Air Affair being a normal part of winter.
I’ve been involved in Hot Air Affair from its beginning in 1990 and have served as president for more than 20 years. But we “old” volunteers need to be replaced. For Hudson to continue having a winter homecoming and unique hot air balloon festival, there needs to be a transition to new volunteers to make it happen. A “new” generation of leaders and helpers needs to step up, and with training and guidance, learn to manage this amazing event.
So please consider coming to the Hot Air Affair Volunteer Open House 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at the Hudson House Grand Hotel. Pop in and see how you can join the team — talk to current committee members, register to win prizes and enjoy some snacks.
For Hot Air Affair to continue in Hudson, we need you to help. Please.
Evy Nerbonne
Hudson
Hudson Hot Air Affair director and former president.
