Sirens rtsa

Property damage

A report of a damaged garage door on Thistle Way was made on Dec. 4. 

Theft

A planter was reported stolen on Sweet Grass, Dec. 2. Value: $240. 

Regal Auto Wash and Detail reported a U-Haul truck not returned Dec. 1

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you