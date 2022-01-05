Theft
A gas drive off was reported at Holiday gas station on Crestview Drive, Dec. 13. Value: $35.05.
A gas drive off was reported at Holiday gas station on Crestview Drive, Dec. 17. Value: $45.37.
A trailer with a dirt bike was reported stolen from Lillian Drive on Dec. 15. Value: $6,800.
On Dec. 15, paper work was reported stolen from a vehicle parked at Mills Fleet Farm.
A gas drive off was reported at Holiday gas station on Coulee Road, Dec. 15. Value: $34.
A vehicle was reported missing from Luther Hudson Chevrolet on Dec. 13. Value: $25,000.
On Dec. 13, a package was reported stolen from a residence on Brookstone Circle. Value: $59.61.
Property damage
On Dec. 17, a parking pay station was reported damaged on Locust Street. Value: $250.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.