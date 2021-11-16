Theft
Milwaukee Tools were reported missing from a construction site at a residence on Simply Living Lane on Nov. 3. Value: $2,500.
A tire was reported stolen from a vehicle on Fairway Drive on Nov. 3.
On Nov. 3, a theft was reported at Fleet Farm.
A rear license plate was reported missing on Nov. 5.
A rear passenger window was broken and a front passenger window cracked on a vehicle in which a purse was taken on Nov. 6.
Property damage
A fire hydrant was struck and damaged on Annabelle Way on Nov. 5. Damages: $500.
