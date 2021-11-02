Theft
On Oct. 11 at the Holiday Station Store on Second Street, an individual failed to pay for gas.
Various items were reported stolen from a vehicle on 13th Street on Oct. 12. Value: $525.
Vehicle registration and insurance paperwork was reported stolen from a vehicle on Oct. 12 on Girard Street.
Several pieces of lawnmower equipment were reported stolen from a residence on Grandview Drive on Oct. 15. Value: $150.
A theft of a tool box was reported at Menards on Oct. 17. Value: $170.
