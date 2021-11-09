Theft
A theft was reported at County Market on Oct. 19.
A theft was reported at Fleet Farm on Oct. 21 and one on Oct. 22.
On Oct. 22, a trailer was reported stolen from a residence on 3rd Street.
Two wallets were stolen from a vehicle parked on 3rd and Locust on Oct. 26.
Holiday Gas Station reported two gas drive offs on Oct. 27 and one on Oct. 28. Value: over $70.
A piece of electronic equipment was stolen from a construction site on Yoerg Drive over the weekend and reported on Oct. 27. Value: $20,000.
Several morphine and oxycodone pills were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Namekagon Street. Value: $100.
Property damage
A complainant reported an individual opened a car door into their vehicle in the parking lot of the UPS store on Oct. 20.
Damage to a vehicle parked in the Walmart parking lot was reported on Oct. 22. A vehicle had struck the complainant's car causing bumper and mirror damage while the complainant was in the store.
A vehicle was reported damaged in the Target parking lot on Oct. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.