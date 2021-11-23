Theft
A lock box holding keys to a business on Second Street was reported missing on Nov. 8.
A gas drive off was reported on Nov. 9 at Holiday Gas Station on Crest View Drive. Value: $33.33.
A gas drive off was reported at Holiday Gas Station on Coulee Road on Nov. 10. Value: $70.
Multiple packages were reported stolen on Aspen Drive, Nov. 11. Over the past year, the value is close to $1,000.
Property damage
A van window was reported smashed at R&S Heating on Nov. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.