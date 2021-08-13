HUDSON — Construction work will begin on Hanley Road from State Highway 35 est to Old Highway 35 on Monday, Aug. 16.
The project consists of milling off the top 4 inches of asphalt pavement, replacing the asphalt pavement, and replacement of the pedestrian ramps along the trail to meet the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to a release from the city of Hudson.
The first phase of the project will include pedestrian ramp replacements.
The eastbound Hanley Road to southbound Highway 35 bypass lane will be closed during this phase. Traffic will need to use the roundabout to go south to River Falls.
The second phase of the project will begin after Labor Day. This phase included milling and repaving of the roundabouts and Hanley Road east to Old Highway 35.
Hanley Road between Heritage Boulevard and Old Highway 35 will be closed during this phase. The eastbound Hanley Road to southbound Highway 35 bypass lane will remain open, as well as the southbound Highway 35 to westbound Hanley Road bypass lane.
Signed detours will be up.
The final phase will include milling and paving of bypass lanes. These lanes will be closed during this phase, and traffic will need to use the roundabouts.
Project work is set to be done by Oct. 15. Schedule is subject to change based on weather and site conditions.
To receive email updates on the project, email City Engineer Dean Chamberlain at dchamberlain@hudsonwi.gov.
