Hudson Hot Air Affair announces its 2022 event theme of “S’Mores and More, Balloons Galore” for the 33rd annual celebration on Feb. 4-6. Known as the premier hot air balloon rally and winter festival in the Midwest, this fun, family-friendly community event is presented by WESTconsin Credit Union and supported by hundreds of sponsors, partners and volunteers.
This year’s camping theme will be observed throughout the Hot Air Affair weekend with the return of many of the popular outdoor events like the Torchlight Parade and fireworks, mass ascensions of hot air balloons launching (weather permitting) and the popular Moon Glow/Field of Fire.
Several countdown events are planned in January to lead up to this camping-themed winter festival. Find details about these countdown events and all of the Hot Air Affair events and sponsors at HudsonHotAirAffair.com or visit the Facebook or Instagram for the latest announcements and details.
Kick Off Fundraiser
The Kick Off fundraiser, a meat raffle, on Friday, Jan. 7, 6:30-9:30 p.m. will be hosted at Big Guys BBQ Roadhouse, 1237 Highway 35 North.
Breakfast Crafts for Kids
Breakfast crafts for kids will be hosted Saturday, Jan. 15, from 9-11 a.m. at Dick’s Bar and Grill. Come have breakfast and see a hot air balloon basket – plus a free art event for the kids.
Learn to Snowshoe
Learn to Snowshoe classes throughout January and February will be hosted by the St. Croix County Parks starting Jan. 15.
County Market
County Market will host a countdown event on Saturday, Jan. 22, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. complete with a camping theme, a hot air balloon basket and coloring sheets for kids.
Candlelight Hike and Ski
The annual Candlelight Hike and Ski will be hosted by the YMCA Day Camp on Saturday, Jan. 22, from 5-8 p.m. Enjoy candle-lit trails for cross-country skiing and hiking and see a hot air balloon.
Canvas Party Painting Class
A canvas party painting class hosted by Audrey Martin will be Thursday, Jan. 27, at 6 p.m., featuring a camping picture at Cracked Barrel Winery.
Taste of Hot Air Affair
Taste of Hot Air Affair S’mores and More, Balloons Galore Edition at Camp St. Croix-RCU Discovery Center, coordinated by the Hudson Lions Club, will be Saturday, Jan. 29, from 7-11 p.m. Enjoy spirits, wine, beer tastings, along with hot appetizers and s’more appetizers, chocolates, cheeses and sweets. Live music by Boondoggle with a silent auction and wine pull fundraisers.
