Busloads of tourists will be in Hudson Friday, Nov. 19, through Sunday, Nov. 21, for the Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau’s 35th annual Christmas Tour of Homes.
The Chamber is offering two tour options this year. The evening Dazzle Tour takes place on Friday, from 6-9 p.m., and gives tour-goers the opportunity to see the homes after dark.
The Octagon house is not included on the evening tour; however, ticket holders can see it during the tour’s regular hours on Saturday or Sunday. The Traditional Tour takes place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., as well as Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Children under the age of 12 will not be permitted on the tour.
Tickets for the Traditional Tour are $28, and tickets for the evening Dazzle Tour are $38. Tickets may be purchased in advance downtown at the Chamber office at 502 Second St., or online at HudsonWI.org.
Additional ticket locations prior to the tour are Angel’s Pet World at 105 Second St., Et cetera at 421 Second St., The 715 at 524 Second St. and Kudos at 809 Dominion Drive, Suite 170. Cash or check only.
Tickets may be purchased the weekend of the tour at the Chamber office using cash, check or credit card.
Four homes are on the tour this year in addition to the first floor of the historic Octagon House.
Tickets purchased by November 12 are eligible for Grand Prize Drawings valued at $250 each, one at each of the tour homes.
Advance ticket holders have another chance to win prizes at retailers sporting purple bows on their doors during the weekend. Winning ticket numbers are posted inside the stores.
Free shuttle bus service allowing visitors the opportunity to park once and tour all five homes will again be available from Locust Street Merchants at 216 Locust St., Second Street Merchants at 401 Second St., the Octagon House at 1004 Third Street, and the south side of the Ward Avenue parking lot in Plaza 94. The shuttle bus will pick up and deposit riders at each stop and the homes on the tour.
Restroom facilities are available at Jonesy’s Local Bar & Grill located at 1801 Ward Ave., Suite 240, Season’s Gallery at 401 Second Street, and 512 Second St.
