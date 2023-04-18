Gun legislation Hudson
As Congress returned from recess on Monday, April 17, marchers gathered in Washington, D.C., to advocate for a ban on assault rifles. 

Hudsonites followed suit. 

“After learning that, I felt a responsibility to organize a rally in solidarity in Hudson,” Becca Haegele said. “We want common sense gun reform and assault rifles banned.”

A group of all ages gathered on the 11th Street bridge with signs on Monday. The signs bore the message of the rally.

“I don’t want to text my mom ‘I love you’ from under a desk.”

“S.O.S. Save Our Students.” 

According to the New York Times and the Gun Violence Archive, as of mid-April, there have been more than 160 mass shootings in the United States this year – six of which have occurred in Minnesota or Wisconsin. 

“Thoughts and prayers aren’t enough when there are mass shootings daily across our country that could have been prevented by simply removing one thing from the equation – assault weapons,” Hudson rally participant Erin Marston said. 

647 mass shootings were counted last year by the Gun Violence Archive, reported the New York Times. 21 involved five or more fatalities.

Hudson gun legislation rally
11th Street Bridge rally
Gun law rally

In Minnesota and Wisconsin since the beginning of 2023, there have been 27 people injured in mass shooting incidents and six people have been killed, according to the Gun Violence Archive. 

The following mass shootings have been recorded in our area by the Gun Violence Archive in 2023: 

  • January 8, 2023: The Ghost Protocol in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Four adults were injured. 

  • January 9, 2023: Little Caesars in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Four people were injured, one of which was under 18. 

  • February 25, 2023: King Crossing by Episcopal Homes in St. Paul, Minnesota. Three were injured and two adults were killed. 

  • March 20, 2023: 14th Street and Concordia Avenue in Milwaukee. Five adults were injured and one 15-year-old was killed. 

  • March 26, 2023: Girl Scouts River Valleys in Minneapolis. Five children, aged 15-17, and one adult over 18 were injured. 

  • March 27, 2023: Prime Social Restaurant and Bar in Milwaukee. Five adults were injured.

