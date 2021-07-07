HUDSON -- History is among the many interests of Elizabeth Denkinger. She found a place to explore that further as a dedicated volunteer at the St. Croix County Historical Society.
How did you first get involved with the St. Croix County Historical Society?
I saw a Facebook ad for a volunteer open house and thought "I'm interested in history; maybe there's something there I'd find interesting." And then they took me up to look at some of the historic dresses and I've never left.
Why is it something you wanted to be a part of?
I had been looking for something to get me out of the house once in a while and meet new people. And this seemed like a place where I could learn new things, and have a reason to keep myself researching and learning on my own.
What is your favorite aspect of it?
I enjoy the people. I like everyone I get to work with and all of their stories. And everyone is coming in from different places with different backgrounds, and we're all trying to approach projects from different angles, and together it all works out.
What impact do you hope the work has?
I hope it keeps history alive. I like seeing new people getting involved and wanting to learn about how we got where we are today. Not just the romantic parts about how much simpler things were 'back in the day', and not just the terrible bits about how hard life was. But how all of it comes together and we can see how things have improved and what we could be doing much better.
What do you enjoy doing outside of the historical society?
I enjoy doing everything! I collect hobbies, as a hobby. I'm on leagues for archery and bowling. I sew, and give sewing lessons. I'm learning to spin and weave and wood-carve. I like to build things and garden and bake. When there's time, I play computer games. I really like learning to do new things.
