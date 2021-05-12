"The WAB is the state agency which nurtures creativity, cultivates expression, promotes the arts, supports the arts in education, stimulates community and economic development and serves as a resource for people of every culture and heritage," as defined in its mission statement.
featured
Hudson's John Potter appointed to Wisconsin Arts Board for third term
HUDSON — John H. Potter was appointed to a third term on the Wisconsin Arts Board (WAB) by Gov. Tony Evers on May 1.
The retired executive director of The Phipps Center for the Arts serves on the WAB executive committee as the chair of the budget committee. He is also a member of the personnel and strategic planning committees.
The governor commented on Potter's "experience, knowledge, and dedication" as an asset to his administration.
The 15-member board is appointed by the governor to serve three-year terms. The board includes members from urban and rural areas across the state and from diverse racial, economic and cultural backgrounds. Board members set policy for the agency and consider funding recommendations made by peer review panels. Board members also act as non-voting chairs of the peer review grant panels.
