John Potter

John Potter
HUDSON — John H. Potter was appointed to a third term on the Wisconsin Arts Board (WAB) by Gov. Tony Evers on May 1.
 
The retired executive director of The Phipps Center for the Arts serves on the WAB executive committee as the chair of the budget committee. He is also a member of the personnel and strategic planning committees.
 
The governor commented on Potter's "experience, knowledge, and dedication" as an asset to his administration.

"The WAB is the state agency which nurtures creativity, cultivates expression, promotes the arts, supports the arts in education, stimulates community and economic development and serves as a resource for people of every culture and heritage," as defined in its mission statement.

The 15-member board is appointed by the governor to serve three-year terms. The board includes members from urban and rural areas across the state and from diverse racial, economic and cultural backgrounds. Board members set policy for the agency and consider funding recommendations made by peer review panels. Board members also act as non-voting chairs of the peer review grant panels.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you