Sue Kattas has dedicated decades to keeping the arts alive in Hudson and specifically The Phipps Center for the Arts.
How did you first get involved with The Phipps?
My visiting The Phipps for the first time in 1984 allowed me to meet Dorothy Nordstrand, arts director, who offered a tour of the center. Eventually, learning I was an artist and a studio art and art history instructor at Inver Hills Community College, Dorothy invited me to join the Visual Arts Council.
My association with arts in Hudson has been decades long and I recently retired from the Visual Arts Council. The council members are a most amazing, highly energized and creative thinking group who have pioneered many gallery exhibitions, public dialogues, art auctions and holiday program events promoting artists in our community.
Why is it something you wanted to be a part of?
I often say that The Phipps is my second home.
I became part of a very innovative list of art offering and opportunities to our community.
I enjoy being a part of a very kinetic, energetic and pioneering art center. In the last couple years the focus has been a learning experience for all attempting to increase our awareness, sensitivity and understanding of the arts beyond the traditional dominant mainstream. We started discussions on equity, inclusion, and diversity that have led to special exhibitions allowing us to learn more about the three major religions and artists who work from their own roots. For the “In This Place” show, I shared docent duties with a trained docent from the Minneapolis Institute of Arts who herself is Muslim. Both were quite able to expand perspectives for those visiting our exhibitions.
As a volunteer, I am part of the greater work by all The Phipps Volunteer Councils including theater, children’s theater, music, volunteer, visual arts and dance.
I am part of The Phipps because I love the people and I love the challenges. I have learned so much from working with Director of Visual Arts Anastasia Shartin, who knows no boundaries to what is possible for the arts and community collaborations.
What is your favorite aspect of it?
My favorite aspect of The Phipps is the public support for the arts. Isn’t it always the arts that one seeks to see when traveling? We look at architecture, mosaics, pottery, clay soldiers and more, the things that humans made. What humans craft provides an illustrated history of humankind.
Seeing a play performed ties us back to playwrights who share their reflected commentary on their time. Music spirits us away from the day to day to enjoyment of sound and rhythm. Seeing a painting or sculpture, even one we don’t like very well, tickles our brain to wrestle with why we engage an art piece in our senses.
The Phipps is a premier nonprofit organization who has the responsibility to charge the visitor to engage creativity. We step in and engage in an experience that may move the dial of our thinking about life and our own selves in a creative manner. This engagement one hopes will richly resonate with our patrons.
I am a part of a living, breathing, thinking, open-minded and ever growing institution that is in the heart of Hudson. The St. Croix River flows outside her windows. The river is a vital part and at the heart of Hudson’s recreational life and historically the heart of Hudson’s early settlements by newcomers to native lands. The Phipps has been an equal partner in defining our river town.
When I step into The Phipps I feel at home. I know many people there who perhaps while holding impressive jobs in the Hudson area, enter The Phipps to roll up their sleeves and help with all the jobs whether as directors or coordinators or to do the seemingly menial jobs that are a must and without title. I myself at holiday time pour kitty litter into plastic luminaries to weigh them down for a windy winter night while the whole town is lit up for shopping. I am trusted. I am valued. I am a volunteer.
What impact do you hope the work has?
The Phipps Art Center the Arts is led by Executive Director Darby Lunceford, who recently took over the reigns from John H. Potter. With Darby’s broad-brush leadership experiences and competencies in marketing we have hit a refresh button at the center. It is perfect timing since the COVID-19 pandemic squeezed Phipps programing through some challenging passages for reframing programs. Like many institutions, assessments by all the councils have creatively re-thought the mechanics of how to bring the arts to the community. Much has been learned about the advantages of virtual communication and how to make sharing the arts in a new and viable way.
The Visual Arts Council specifically has invigorated our diversity discussions into action. In an organic way we are seeking to better understand and incorporate the art expression and histories of our brothers and sisters of other faiths, ethnicities and identities.
There are huge opportunities ahead. Art centers continue to explore the need for and opportunities available to expand their vision. I appreciate the refreshing tone of the center’s mission and presence in the Hudson community.
I am a volunteer, and whether I am coordinating a program on the week-end or pouring litter and painting display pedestals, I am everyone’s neighbor living in Hudson and you may see me at The Phipps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.