Camp St. Croix in Hudson was invaded Saturday by aliens and a family from the Wizard of Oz.
It was the annual Hilltop Pumpkin Party sponsored by the Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce.
The event drew about 400 people who enjoyed horse-drawn wagon rides, pumpkin decorating and a petting zoo.
The wagon rides were popular, attracting a long line of costumed kids and their parents throughout the day.
The highlight of the day was the costume contest sponsored by the two Hudson area Rotary Clubs – the Daylight Rotary Club and the Noon Club. This was the 69th year the clubs have held the parade and contest, but this was the first year the contest was combined with the Hilltop Pumpkin Party.
Rotarians judged the contest, which included a parade.
Another popular activity was decorating pumpkins that were donated by the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. Teens from Youth Action Hudson and the North Hudson Pepperfest ambassadors helped youngsters color and put stickers on pumpkins.
1 of 13
Four-year-old Charlotte Reardon with the pumpkin she decorated at the Hilltop Pumpkin Party on Saturday, Oct. 15. Jim Johnson/Star-Observer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.