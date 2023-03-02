Kraus-Anderson Construction has completed Hunt Electric’s new 250,000-square-foot manufacturing facility located at 924 Daily Road in Hudson. Based in Bloomington, Minn., Hunt Electric is a national electrical design, build and maintenance firm, and an industry leader in prefabrication.
In 2020, Hunt Electric moved its 150,000-square-foot prefabrication operations – called “Little Baer” – to Hudson. The company purchased 17 acres next to the current plant to build “Big Baer,” Hunt’s new 250,000-square-foot facility, which is expected to start production this month.
Big Baer will operate alongside the existing Little Baer production facility.
Designed by Pope Design Group, Big Baer will feature 234,000 square feet of manufacturing space, 13,000 square feet of office and storage space, and a second level with 13,000 square feet of future office and storage space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.