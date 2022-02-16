Just days before a reporter sat down at the kitchen table of Mary Ellefson in her family home, Liz Malanaphy, candidate for mayor, did the same.
Ellefson has much advice for women candidates. She was the first female council member, the first female county supervisor and the first female mayor.
Overlooking the St. Croix River, Ellefson recounted her story of running for office, blazing a trail for women in Hudson and St. Croix County.
Ellefson raised her young children in Hudson. Her political career began with those children. From where they lived, the children had to cross Vine Street on their walk to school.
At the time, this was a popular shortcut for semi truck drivers. It was frightening for Ellefson and the neighboring parents to send their children to school on a route that endangered the young ones’ safety.
The Hudson Common Council wasn’t prioritizing the issue.
So Ellefson decided she would.
With support from other worried parents, Ellefson – Mary Hallen at the time – decided to run for council in 1970. Her biography in the April 2, 1970, edition of the Star Observer noted she was a 33-year-old housewife, previous member of the University of Wisconsin-River Falls student senate and had studied social sciences.
‘Keenly interested’
She was quoted in 1970 saying “I have always been keenly interested in public issues. If we are to ensure the development of good government, it is essential that every citizen be concerned with its development. This means every citizen regardless of sex, race, color or creed.”
As a woman, “you have to convince people you’re worthy,” Ellefson said, sitting at her kitchen table. “It hasn’t changed.”
She took office on April 21, 1970, as the first woman council member.
She served three terms, two years each, before running for mayor, being elected twice.
Ellefson’s first husband, James Hallen, died in 1973. Before aspiring to run for mayor, Ellefson was raising her three boys, teaching economics and political science at Stillwater High School and representing residents on the council and St. Croix County Board of Supervisors, a position she was appointed to in October 1974, another one where she was the first woman to hold the position.
“I didn’t want to run for mayor,” she said. Her plate was full.
Her kids were older by this time, her youngest a sophomore in high school. The boys, especially her youngest, were not keen on her being in government.
Evening meals often were interrupted with calls before council meetings.
Madam Mayor
As the first, and only, woman in office, talk around town was not quiet. And not always kind.
But when a couple of staff members at City Hall approached her to run for mayor, she took it to heart.
The incumbent, John Schommer, was running unopposed, and Ellefson thought it best to give the community of Hudson options in the 1984 mayoral election.
With her experience in local governance and support from active Democrats and Republicans, she decided to give it a shot.
Ellefson, born and raised in Hudson, grew up as a Jensen in a family familiar with public service.
Her grandfather served as fire chief as well as with public works. Her dad served on the police force.
But that didn’t make campaigning easy.
“The most important thing is to have strong backing,” she said about running for mayor. “You need deep pockets to get your ideas out there.”
One of the most challenging campaigning strategies, Ellefson said, was going door to door, introducing herself to residents.
“I was told to never go alone, because they may resent you for running against the person already in office,” she said.
Once the votes were in, and Ellefson was announced as the new mayor of Hudson, her opponent requested a recount. The race was close.
“It’s sour grapes on Schommer’s part,” Ellefson was quoted as saying in the April 12, 1984, edition of the Star Observer. “Let’s get on with it.”
The results were unchanged by the recount.
Her margin of victory when she was reelected in 1986 was not much wider. Her opponent requested a recount, coming in just dozens of votes behind. That challenge, too, was unsuccessful .
About being mayor
Beyond the feat of breaking the glass ceiling, Ellefson had other notable accomplishments during her time in office. It wasn’t all about being a woman, she said, It was about being mayor.
A story titled, “I don’t have ax to grind,” in the April 12, 1984, edition of the Star Observer, a reporter noted this.
“Believed to be Hudson’s first woman mayor, Hallen [Ellefson] does not expect her sex to make any difference in her decisions nor in the way she works with the council.”
Ellefson’s level-headed work ethic led to significant change for Hudson.
When she was elected, the drinking age in Wisconsin was 18 years. By the time she left, it was 21.
“First-time drinkers would come by Greyhound buses,” she said. It impacted businesses downtown, both positively and negatively. Though there were more legal bar goers, the streets, as she described it, needed to be cleaned up.
Ellefson spoke at both the Wisconsin and Minnesota legislatures to encourage change.
It was a contentious debate with little middle ground.
When Governor Anthony Earl came to Hudson on June 7, 1986, to sign the bill raising the legal drinking age, armed guards took to the roof as protesters took to the steps of the Hudson City Hall.
Working together
It was legislative change and work with a dynamic council that left Ellefson feeling successful as a local politician.
When she served as mayor, her councils worked wonderfully together, she recalled.
“It’s the mayor's job to facilitate that on the council,” Ellefson said.
Local politics are nonpartisan elections, so as a local political leader, you don’t represent a political party. “You need to put that aside.”
Upon marrying her second husband, David Ellefson, in October 1886, who also had three boys, Ellefson made the decision to move to his home with her three boys.
David lived in the Town of Troy, putting her address outside of town and ineligible to be mayor.
She resigned for that reason during her second term. Her last day as the mayor of Hudson was Jan.1, 1987.
“There was a little hiccup there,” she said, as the candidate she ran against accused her, prior to resigning, of already establishing residency outside of the city.
“I don’t know if they would have done that if I was a man,” she said.
Since her stint as mayor, Ellefson has seen exceptional growth in Hudson. It was something she saw coming, advocating for the planning for future growth as an elected official.
But some things haven’t changed.
Though it’s not all based on gender, Ellefson noted that the issues that face women intersect with each other. Where you’re from, where you live and what party you’re affiliated with all influence relationships and how an individual is treated.
Throughout the years, other women, like current alderperson Joyce Hall, have run for mayor. None have been elected.
In April, Malanaphy will be on the ballot, hoping to follow in Ellefson’s footsteps.
“It’s never too late to have another woman mayor,” Ellefson said. “She’s going to have her hands full.”
