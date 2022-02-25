On March 8, 1976, Kathy O’Connell started working in the business office at the Hudson Memorial Hospital. 46 years later, to the day, she’ll retire from the place where she built a career and a legacy.
Her job was to do whatever needed to get done. O’Connell learned the landscape, the people and the systems of hospital.
Julie Lohman met O’Connell, the smiley, pleasant blonde girl, while they worked at the hospital.
They didn’t work in the same department, but O’Connell’s role was malleable, so she found herself communicating with many different staff.
"The story of the CCH begins in April 1978 when it was announced that, because of fiscal reasons, the convalescent home connected with Hudson Memorial hospital would be closed within three years."
In 1978, it was decided that a convalescent home would no longer be connected to the Hudson Memorial hospital. Yet, there was still a need in the community for a facility that served the elderly.
It was a team effort, but O’Connell helped transition a facility to support that need into what it is today – Christian Community Homes and Services.
“I’ve been here since dirt,” O’Connell said.
The building project started in 1980, officially opening its doors in June 1981 to the 53 residents at the Hudson Convalescent home. They were transferred to the new Christian Community Homes and Services facility.
In the beginning, there wasn’t a lot to work with.
“I didn’t even have a desk,” O’Connell said. “I had a card table.”
But she continued to grow with Christian Community Homes and Services, doing the work that needed to be done.
In 1986, WinterGreen, the independent senior living apartments, was opened.
Lohman continues to admire that smiley woman she met as a fellow hospital employee. Now, she knows O’Connell as the housing director of her home at WinterGreen. In the 15 years Lohman has been living at WinterGreen, she has never regretted her decision to call Christian Community Homes and Services home.
The home hasn’t known a life without O’Connell, but the residents are in good hands with her hand-picked, right-hand-woman, Jenny Brazzale, the WinterGreen assistant.
Brazzale, as O’Connell says, is a jack of all trades and the two have worked flawlessly together for 15 years.
When O’Connell invited Brazzale in for an interview, it was immediately a perfect fit. O’Connell knew she didn’t have to look any further. And Brazzale felt the same way.
“I felt like I was talking to an old friend,” Brazzale said.
O’Connell never failed to make the people at WinterGreen, her home-away-from-home, feel important.
When Brazzale came to the campus to interview for the position, O’Connell seemed to know everyone’s names. And she still does.
“I’ve always been an observer,” she said. “And tried to listen to people.”
Both Brazzale and Lohman said that they’ll miss O’Connell.
They might have to hire two people to replace her, knowing all the work she does, joked Lohman.
The fondness goes both ways.
“These are the bravest people you’ll ever meet,” O’Connell said about her residents. “Getting old isn’t for sissies.”
This may always ring true, but it especially did during the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was hard.
“We all worked together. We did everything we could to protect our precious residents,” O’Connell said.
They did exceptionally well. The residence didn’t have it’s first case of COVID-19 until last September.
Despite the challenges she’s faced over the last few years, “it’s time for me to move along,” O’Connell said. “It’s bittersweet.”
Following retirement, O’Connell, a life-long Hudson resident, doesn’t plan on slowing down. She’s enrolled in welding classes and will continue to work with her husband on their business, Northern Express Screenprinting and Embroidery.
“My mission is to still bring people joy, comfort and blessings,” O’Connell said.
