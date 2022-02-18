The Wisconsin Division of Public Health and St. Croix County Public Health are investigating a small number of cases of blastomycosis in humans and canines linked to the Willow River area near Boardman.
Blastomycosis is a rare but potentially serious fungal infection that can affect humans and animals. The fungi that causes blastomycosis is common across Wisconsin and can be found in moist soils and in decomposing matter such as wood and leaves, especially along waterways.
These conditions make the midwestern, south-central and southeastern states of the U.S., particularly in areas surrounding the Ohio and Mississippi River valleys and the Great Lakes, where the fungus is found most commonly.
Illness can occur 2-15 weeks after breathing in the fungal spores. Blastomycosis cannot be passed from person to person, person to pet, pet to pet, or pet to person.
Anyone can get blastomycosis, but severe or fatal infections are more common in people who smoke or vape, have a history of lung disease, or with weakened immune systems.
Severe infections can usually be prevented through early diagnosis and treatment with antifungal medications and 50% of people who contract blastomycosis will not have symptoms.
If you are experiencing symptoms, contact a healthcare provider and alert them if you have been to an area where blastomycosis is common.
There is no vaccine to prevent blastomycosis, but there are diagnostic tests and treatments available for both humans and pets, including antifungal medications.
Since there are no environmental testings available to identify blastomyces, avoiding activities that disrupt dirt in wooded areas or at the water’s edge is the best way to avoid potential exposure.
Local healthcare facilities and veterinary clinics have been notified of the presence of blastomycosis in the Boardman area.
Public health will contact households in this area by mail with more information and update the website, sccwi.gov/blasto, as information becomes available.
