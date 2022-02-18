Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing snow, mainly in central Minnesota into northwest and west central Wisconsin, may significantly reduce visibility at times. In addition, temperatures will drop rapidly from the 30s to the teens in the afternoon, which may result in a flash freeze. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&