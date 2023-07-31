Nature Energy, the company that has applied to rezone a parcel/land in New Richmond to build an industrial scale manure digester, hosted an open house in two, two-hour sessions at Northwood College on Wednesday, July 26.
Not everybody signed in, but it was estimated that about 60 people attended the early session.
The Star-Observer spoke with a number of folks as they left the open house to see if what they learned changed their opinion about building a digester within the city limits.
A number of people shared their opinions without going on the record.
Some of the issues still in question included skepticism about the potential council vote to rezone the parcel scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Aug. 2. The suggestion was that a number of council members had already made up their minds in favor of NE’s application.
There was still considerable confusion about where the manure would be coming from and how the product provided to farmers by NE in exchange for their manure would impact phosphorus and nitrate levels in local water supplies compared to current levels.
Many folks remained convinced that odor in transit, in process and on the fields remained a concern.
On the positive side, many folks believed the technology could work.
Questions: Did the open house hosted by Nature Energy impact your opinion one way or the other in regard to building a manure digester in New Richmond?
What was your opinion coming into the open house?
Can you put your finger on the primary reason you either support or oppose the digester project?
1. “No, negative, I’m against it. The lack of regulation in Wisconsin. The DNR is essentially powerless. We’ve had manure spills in Emerald. We’ve got problems with the environment all over. Once this outfit would get rooted here, they could do as they darn well please.”
Warren Wood, New Richmond
2. “Yes. I was concerned about the fact that a new facility would be tax exempt. That’s not NE’s doing, that's a State of Wisconsin thing. I was also concerned about the odor. I talked to several people at the open house from NE and they said ‘yes’ there can be odor here and there, but they said it would be minor. I asked, ‘How about a quarter mile away, wind is blowing in your direction? They said maybe a little bit but not a big deal. I came here neutral. It moved me a little bit toward yes but not all the way.”
John Walsh, New Richmond
3. “It did not change my opinion of building a manure digester within the municipality limits of New Richmond. My opinion was hopefully to be open to see if this meeting would address some of the negativity. This meeting did very well at mitigating the severity of the negative consequences. I’m hesitant because of how well the presentation was. The fact that the smell issue and the logistics issue of 100 vehicles every single day driving on the local roads moving raw sewage has not been addressed.”
Dan Clement, Town of Star Prairie
4. “I’m opposed to it. I don’t think it changed my opinion, but it gave me a lot more information to consider in making a decision. I learned some very interesting things today. It was a great opportunity. Groundwater contamination is my number one source of concern. We know the contamination areas in St. Croix County, the pollution at the old dump, that they are still unable to use their wells. So it’s a major source of concern.
Jill Vangilder, New Richmond
5. “No it did not. My opinion going in was, they hadn’t considered the impact to the community in putting such a big processing facility so close to the city and they are not intending to use their own product for their company. They’re not using natural gas for their own trucks. My point is, ‘Are you really sure you have buyers?’ If it’s not even cost effective for yourself, what's the point of this investment?”
Ruth Steiner, Somerset Township
6. “I think it’s a great idea. I actually dairy farm for a living. On my own dime, my son and I went over to Denmark to look at them because I wanted to make sure they actually work. We have issues to protect water quality and to deal with carbon and generate alternative energies. What was incredible about this facility was, they were doing all three.
We have so many challenges to solve in the United States and if you have a chance to try and solve some of those issues you can’t just say no. I also wanted to know, when they say they don't’ smell that they don’t, and it didn’t.
Jim Harsdorf, Spring Valley
7. “No. I’m concerned about our groundwater. I’m still not clear about that 20 mile radius of spreading the by-product material. I was told at the Roberts meetings, which I went to twice, that they were going to spread it within a 20 mile radius. And the by-product material will have high nitrates and most likely phosphorus in it. The DNR has not done enough to protect our drinking water and our watershed in WI.
Linda Hendrix, Town of Richmond
8. “I’m against it. I came in questioning. They answered my questions and It confirmed for me that the location of it is irresponsible. Some of the trucks are going to be coming through parts of town, that’s an irresponsible positioning of the facility. They’re going to be bringing in 119 trucks a day of which only 60 of them are going to be their trucks. The remainder are not necessarily under their control. I’m not concerned about the traffic as much as the vehicles that are going to be creating the traffic carrying waste products. If the facility’s moved to the outskirts of town to the east, I’d give it much more support.
Philip Connolly, New Richmond
9. “It unfortunately did not. My opinion was skeptical but willing to consider both sides based on facts. As a result of some of the conversations I had with some of the individuals in there, I’m not seeing a ton of benefits to the general community. It moved the needle in the direction of less favorable just based on either what was being said or what was kind of being avoided or not said.
Rabecca Hollenbach, New Richmond
10. “No. I was not in favor of this. It gave me no reason to be for this. I’m a resident in the township and the money is going to the City of New Richmond and not the township. They’re going to use our roads which are already in bad shape. There’s going to be increased traffic in the whole area, big trucks, 119 a day. Every truck that comes in there has to come out.
Jeff Peplau, New Richmond
11. “No. I’m extremely skeptical of all the promises that they’re making regarding water quality and the amount of water that they impact. Nitrates and phosphorus don’t go away through the digester. When there's more of it here than what we can spread on the land, it’s going to impact our waters. Their numbers aren’t adding up according to county staff that I’ve talked with. I just don’t see where they’re going to put it all.
Kim Dupre. Marine on St. Croix
12. “No sir it didn’t. I was against it. Mainly, the smell.”
Mason Hunter, Rozet, Wyoming
13. “I came here with an open mind because I’ve heard nothing but negative things. I came to hear the other side of the story. I would say, I am now convinced that I don’t want it in that location. I’d love it someplace else.
Vern Loehr, New Richmond
14. “I would say no. I’m undecided. My part is, I don’t understand why they would build it where they’re planning to build it other than you could get it zoned that way. The location is the issue. To be honest, I think farming of the magnitude that they talk of starts about 150th street and goes to the east toward Erin Prairie Township. I believe in the technology. I was on the board of adjustment when they tried to put the one in Pleasant Valley. I think I was the only one who voted for it. It seems that the technology is there and the business is there and the infrastructure is there, I can understand why people complain about the smell.
Jim Nelsen, Richmond Township
15. “100 percent, yes. My opinion was relatively unfavorable, but I wanted to know more information. Tonight what swayed my opinion was, getting information from NE representatives at one table and then across the room talking to a different representative, asking the same question and getting a different answer. They were not giving me consistent information. It impacted my decision in the direction I was already leaning.
Maggie Westmoreland, New Richmond
