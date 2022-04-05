Incumbent Paul Deziel lost his race for alderperson of Hudson's District 3 to Joy Knudson. St. Croix County posted results to the spring 2022 election at 9:08 p.m. on April 5.
District 2
Bill Alms: 242 votes
District 3
Joy Knudson: 327 votes
Paul Deziel: 286 votes
District 4
Mike Kennedy: 274 votes
(0) comments
