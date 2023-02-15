The Hudson Grocery Cooperative is hosting a series of monthly Market Days on the third Saturdays of the month, Feb. 18, March 18, April 15 and May 20. The markets are open for all to shop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hudson Middle School, 1300 Carmichael Road.
The cooperative will bring together local vendors offering goods and services for sale at an indoor farmers market. The event is free and family friendly.
Owners and non-owners alike are welcome to shop local and learn about the vendors from Hudson and surrounding communities.
The vendors attending the February Market Day will include Belz Family Farm, Brueske’s Bread, Lil Ferrucci’s Kitchen, Manifest Kombucha, Prairie Living Botanicals, Prime Cuts Meat Market, Rodewald Honey, Sailor Mercy and Solidago Farm.
The vendors will have a variety of products for sale including artisan breads, local honey, grass fed and finished beef cuts, Italian food, 5-cheese ravioli, gnocchi, noodles, meat sauce and pasties, kombucha, wild harvest herbal tea, plant based salves and tinctures, hand-crafted soaps, handcrafted leather products, beef sticks, sausage, brats, hot dogs, local honey, elderberry syrup, fire cider, elderberry lemonade, iced tea, facial toner, soaps, candles, drinking vinegars, herbal saves, caramel honey, globe shaped beeswax candles and much more.
Hudson Grocery Cooperative is opening the market for local nonprofit organizations to join the event with informational booths. In February, the Hudson Golden Rule will be attending the market and in April the Hudson Home & Garden Club will be joining the market for a seed exchange.
The cooperative currently has about 900 owners. 2023 will be a big year for the Hudson Grocery Cooperative as it enters the business planning stage. It’s making great progress towards opening a grocery co-op store in Hudson.
Ownerships are $80 for the purchase of four shares of stock in the Hudson Grocery Cooperative.
There is still space available for additional vendors, in particular vendors with natural, organic or locally made products. For questions, vendor information or nonprofit booths, please contact Jacki at jackib@att.net or 715-386-3826. Learn more at HudsonGrocery.coop or find it on Facebook.
