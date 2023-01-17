A Hudson man is in the intensive care unit at a Twin Cities hospital after being diagnosed last week with blastomycosis, a rare fungal infection. The man was admitted to the hospital last week, according to family friend Chris Ison.
Ison said the man's family believes he contracted it while visiting Willow River State Park with his children.
“He’s not 100% sure it’s the cause, but his wife traced the issue to Willow River,” Ison said.
Ison said the man is a contractor who was working in a suburb when he was admitted to the hospital. He added the man was in good health with no history of lung issues.
“He is a healthy man. He used to run marathons,” Ison said.
Last spring, the Wisconsin Division of Public Health and the St. Croix County Public Health Department investigated a small number of cases of fungal pneumonia called blastomycosis in humans and canines linked to the Willow River area near Boardman, Wisconsin.
Blastomycosis is a rare fungal infection found in moist soils near waterways, according to the St. Croix County Public Health Department. The Center for Disease Control website says blastomycosis is a mold that produces fungal spores found in decomposing organic matter such as wood and leaves.
The website states blastomycosis is contracted after a person or animal breathes in the spores after disturbing the soil. Blastomycosis cannot be transmitted from person to person, person to pet, pet to pet, or pet to person.
Adam Kastonek is the public information officer for St. Croix County Department of Health and Human Services. He said the department began its investigation last spring. He said the investigation is not closed but the department is not actively investigating cases.
“We are in the phase of looking at data and reaching out to potential people who may have been affected,” Kastonek said.
During its investigation, the department confirmed three people contracted the disease and one probable case, Kastonek said. He said the department received their reported case in the fall of 2021.
Kastonek added the department confirmed six blastomycosis reports in dogs.
Kastonek said the disease is rarely severe but can be serious.
“This is a unique situation because of the high case numbers, but there is no present risk to the community of an epidemic,” he said.
Kastonek said the number of confirmed cases is high considering the rarity of the fungus. He said the department has been proactive in informing the public about blastomycosis.
The department contacted potentially infected people via mail. Kastonek said the department has posted information online with guidelines and information. He added local veterinarian clinics have been contacted.
“We received a good response about the situation,” Kastonek said. “We held a town hall over the summer where residents could get information and answers.”
Kastonek said the largest group at risk are contractors and construction workers who work with the soil. He said the department has been contacting contractors to inform them of the risks in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.