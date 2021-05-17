Hudson council
Infrastructure and maintenance will be a main topic for the Hudson Common Council at its regular meeting on Monday, May 17.
Staff will present an infrastructure management plan to the council, looking at streets and underground utilities.
The council will also discuss plans for maintenance and remodel of city hall.
Other council business includes discussion on an equity proposal, open records requests, citizen comments and in-person meetings.
12-15 vaccinations begin
Allina Health and HealthPartners Westfields Hospital will begin offering vaccination appointments for kids ages 12-15 this week.
The CDC announced the Pfizer vaccine was safe for children 12 and older last week.
Westfields Hospital and Clinic will have appointments available beginning Monday, May 17.
Appointments for Allina Health will be available beginning Tuesday, May 18.
NR school board
After a special meeting on masks last week, the New Richmond School Board will host its regular board meeting on Monday, May 17.
The board will discuss open enrollment applications for the 2021-2022 school year and employee assistance service agreement.
The boars will also hear an update on the Riley Avenue Draft plan.
Renewable energy - chamber
The Hudson Chamber of Commerce will continue its discussion on renewable energy with a second panel at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 18.
A panel will speak about electric vehicles, energy conservation, efficiency incentives and sustainability programs during the Good Morning Hudson discussion.
The panel will include Xcel Energy staff Energy Manager Tim Bartels and Community Service Managers Larry Loverude and Andrea Jorgensen.
The panel will be held over Zoom. Learn more at hudsonwi.org.
