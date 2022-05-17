When I die, my wish is to have my ashes spread along the trails that I walk everyday. They wind their way along the edge of a marsh, up and down hills through a forest filled with oaks, maples, birch and aspen, along the shore of a lake up onto a ridge, behind a stand of cedars and finally past a giant red oak we call grandfather.
My ashes will be laid on top of those of my ancestors and friends both two-legged and four. Even if there is no afterlife, no heaven or greater consciousness, no reincarnation, and it really is only dust to dust, I take great comfort in knowing whose company I will be joining.
What if there were no one, no one to carry out my wish or worse yet, I did not express my wish, write it down for someone to carry out?
As Patty Schachtner opened the lateral file drawer, inside I could see several plastic boxes. The boxes contained the ashes, cremains, of four unclaimed individuals.
In her 2021 annual report, St. Croix County Medical Examiner Patty Schachtner reported that she had for the first time ever, the unclaimed remains of four people. And it is not just Schachtner, her colleagues in other counties are seeing the same thing, a rise in unclaimed remains.
According to a story in the Washington Post in 2020, there were more than one million unclaimed bodies in a single year in the U.S.
“This is my unclaimed drawer. We’ve had 812 deaths so far this year (2021), and we have four actual sets of unclaimed cremains. I’ve never had unclaimed cremains before. To have this many in one year and with the trend that is going on across the nation, that tells me that we have to start planning for this,” Schjachtner said.
Not unknown
To be clear, unclaimed does not necessarily mean unknown. Schachtner knows the identity of all four people. No one has come forward to claim or bury the remains.
Every death requires a death certificate. A typical death certificate consists of three parts: a section identifying the decedent including name, sex, Social Security number, date of birth, place of birth, address, marital status, name of spouse, names of parents, where death occured, method of disposiiton and place of disposition.
a second section detailing the cause and manner of death including date, time and place of death, primary cause of death, factors contributing to the death, whether or not an autopsy was performed, manner of death and details if the death was the result of an injury; and a third section detailing the decedent’s education, occupation and race.
“The death certificate is the final chapter. A life starts with a birth certificate, you have the fun stuff, the heartbreaking stuff and then the last chapter, what your demise was. If something is missing, the story is incomplete,” said Schachtner.
If a death occurs in a hospital or someplace where a doctor is on staff or otherwise available a doctor can make the official pronouncement of death. If the death happens somewhere else, at home, on the job, anywhere out in the world, or at the scene of an accident, suicide or murder, it typically falls to an medical examiner to determine the cause and manner of death.
In some instances the cause of death may be obvious, an accident or suicide. If the circumstances surrounding the death are suspicious, an autopsy might be required.
However, even if one is not performed, Schachtner and her staff will still conduct a thorough review of the person’s medical records, run a toxicology report, blood analysis and do the best they can to determine the cause and manner of the death of that person.
“The death certificate is filed with cause and manner based on our scientific findings. All of that information automatically becomes part of our (database). If it was due to heart disease or a communicable disease it becomes part of that database, an accident or suicide, it becomes part of that data. We dedicate time and resources to each case no matter what that person’s circumstances. Just because someone is unclaimed, we can’t just say they don’t matter,” said Schachtner.
One of the first and most important steps in a death investigation is to find an informant, someone who knew the decedent, a family member, friend, work associate, someone who is familiar with the decedent’s wishes for their disposition, whether they wanted to be buried, cremated, or even transported to another state or country..
“My job is to find the next of kin and get the final disposition going. We engage with family, talk to family members, ask them what their wishes are. Usually they are not from around here,” said Schachtner.
In the case of the four sets of remains currently in the medical examiner’s office, the decedents have been identified. A death certificate has been completed, all that remains to be determined is the disposition of the body.
The ME’s office has limited refrigeration capacity. If the remains go unclaimed after 10 days, they are officially classified as unclaimed.
“People die everyday. In St Croix County, we service 85 different funeral homes. You have to have a reasonable time for disposition. They cannot sit in our cooler or in a morgue indefinitely. We need the space for other decedents. After they’ve been in our cooler for 10 days, we make a decision. I become the informant with whatever information we have up to that point. We normally choose cremation. We don’t take that decision lightly,” Schachtner said.
In Schachtner’s experience, there can be multiple reasons why people don’t want to claim the remains of a relative or friend.
Economics of death
It is expensive to bury or cremate someone.
According to the National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA), the national median cost for a funeral with a viewing and burial in 2021 was approximately $7,848. The median cost for a funeral with cremation was $6,971. The costs for either disposition can vary wildly from state to state, city to city or even funeral home to funeral home.
A direct cremation where family members deal directly with a crematory can cost as little as $600. A full blown funeral with visitation, open casket, funeral service, flowers and burial can cost tens of thousands of dollars.
If these kinds of costs confront unsuspecting next-of-kin or a good Samaritan friend let alone a family that had long ago distanced itself from one of its members, choosing not to claim the remains and take on that financial responsibility becomes a real possibility.
There are solutions available to help avert the financial impact, expected or unexpected, of having to bury or cremate someone including burial insurance.
“We try to work with our families as much as we can so that money is not the reason that they say no,” Schachtner said.
Mental Health
Schachtner pointed out that whether or not the financial challenge is part of the decision not to claim remains, that decision can frequently be complicated by mental health issues.
How does a person become so lost during the course of his or her life that when they die, no one cares?
“Often people who choose not to participate are not engaged because of family dynamics. It is because they have severed ties with their loved one. They know they are here. I don’t know what the trauma was. I don’t know if it's for their own well-being, but they can’t or won’t reconnect,” Schachtner said.
The story that leads to someone becoming unclaimed starts long before that person dies.
It would be hard to imagine any family that has not been tested by adversity of one kind or another. The trauma that Schachter referred to, the kind that can permanently separate a person from their family, is rarely simple.
It may have started with abuse or neglect, maybe an injury that led to an addiction, an addiction that led to alienation or incarceration, a history of failed interventions, the reasons for separation are as varied as the families themselves but in a high percentage of those situations, the mental health of the decedent was integral to the separation. The disconnect grows over time to the point where, when they die, being family is no longer a factor.
According to the National Institute of Mental Health Disorders, in 2020, an estimated 21% of Americans ages 18 and older – about 1 in 5 adults – suffered from a diagnosable mental disorder. May has been proclaimed Mental Health Awareness month to highlight these soaring numbers.
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, approximately 1 in 4 individuals with serious mental illness also have a substance use disorder.
“We have a whole population of bachelor Vietnam veterans that have no (relation) and many are not signed up for services (with the county). Look at all the people that we have around us. You can tell by the way that some of them live, that they are living in such Isolation, so lonely, and it’s because of their illness,” Schachtner said.
“Families don’t adamantly just say no. We have conversations and then after that, they just don’t call back, or they stop answering my calls. For some people, healing means getting to the point where they can just move on with their life by removing themselves from the life of that person. They may have done that for their own safety and mental health. They’re sad that the person died. They grieve. But the person that they knew died years ago. This person is a sick person. It's not the person that they loved. Mental health is complicated, I get that,” Schachtner said.
Not forgotten
“Sometimes it’s days before someone is found, but sometimes it can be weeks. It’s hard to imagine, and this is me, Patty, saying this, it’s hard to imagine not being missed by somebody. When I finally come to grips with it, that they are not going to come to pick them up, it just makes me sad, sad that that care is not there. These are people who lived. They didn’t do anything wrong. It’s not their fault that they died or were not famous and maybe they were extraordinary people. They did the best they could with the time they had. We as a community have to do something for these people. We have to show that we care for all people. There needs to be an end to their stories,” said Schachtner.
Schachtner is proposing an annual ceremony during which unclaimed remains would be buried in the county cemetery on North Fourth Street. She is planning to pitch her proposal to local community groups including the Kiwanis and Rotary clubs.
“Because they can’t speak for themselves, my thought is to, once a year, have a ceremony for the unclaimed and bury them in the county cemetery. I’d like to engage maybe a school or a local woodworker to make crosses,” Schachtner said. “These people come from all over our county. They’ve lived here, worked here, shopped here. Most people don’t know who they are, but they were a part of our community. This would be a way to honor them, to show them that yes, they did matter.”
Change of heart
It would have been five boxes of ashes in the drawer if not for a change of heart. It had been a month since the county had concluded its investigation. It was a story of addiction, complicated and painful. A young person had died from a drug overdose. The remains were now ashes consigned to the drawer of the unclaimed.
Then came the phone call. There had been a change of heart. A mother decided to reclaim the ashes of her child.
Schachtner recalled the conversation.
“A month later is a long time. The mother called me just a couple weeks ago just to let me know how she was doing. She had moved to Wyoming to live with her niece and buried her daughter out there on the prairie. She said it was the best thing she could have done. She was very, very grateful for that opportunity, grateful that we still had her daughter.“
